Robin Williams' 'Massive' Act of Kindness Fondly Remembered by 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Child Actress — 12 Years After Comedian's Tragic Death

According to Jakub, Williams wrote in the letter: "I have spent the past three months working on Mrs. Doubtfire with Lisa Jakub. I found Lisa to be bright, inquisitive, and an eager-to-learn young lady."

"She is charming and a delight ... I respectfully request that you reconsider your policy and allow Lisa the opportunity to work and attend school. She is an asset to any classroom."

Unfortunately for Jakub, her school did not change their minds on allowing her back, but the moment still meant a lot to her as a teenager.

"What I love about that story and what I love about Robin, it’s just the fact that he would do that for someone, that he would go out of his way, that he would take the time to realize that this would be important," she explained. "I don’t know if he ever knew how massive that was and how much I felt like he was in my corner."