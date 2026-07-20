Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Robin Williams

Robin Williams' 'Massive' Act of Kindness Fondly Remembered by 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Child Actress — 12 Years After Comedian's Tragic Death

Lisa Jakub recalled working with Robin Williams on 'Mrs. Doubtfire.'
Source: MEGA; @lisa.jakub/instagram

Lisa Jakub recalled working with Robin Williams on 'Mrs. Doubtfire.'

July 20 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Robin Williams has long been remembered for his kind spirit and heart of gold despite battling with his own private struggles.

Nearly 12 years after his tragic death by suicide and just ahead of what would have been his 75th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits his career and his massive act of kindness for a child star he was working with on Mrs. Doubtfire in the early '90s.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Robin Williams' Career

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Robin Williams rose to fame in the '70s and '80s for his stand-up and acting.
Source: MEGA

Robin Williams rose to fame in the '70s and '80s for his stand-up and acting.

Williams rose to fame as a beloved stand-up comic and actor known for both his incredible comedic timing and ability to nail a dramatic performance.

From playful family classics like Hook and Disney's Aladdin to more serious flicks such as Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting, Williams was a Hollywood icon who spanned genres from the 1970s until he died in 2014.

Another of Williams' popular movies included Mrs. Doubtfire in 1993. The actor starred alongside Sally Field, Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson, Pierce Brosnan, and more – but he was especially remembered by Lisa Jakub, who played Lydia Hillard in the hit comedy.

Article continues below advertisement

A Massive Moment of Kindness From Robin Williams

Lisa Jakub remembered Robin Williams' advocating for her to her high school.
Source: @lisa.jakub/instagram; @20thCenturyStudios

Lisa Jakub remembered Robin Williams' advocating for her to her high school.

"One day on set, I was very upset because I had received this letter from my high school saying that it was too difficult for them to work long-distance with me, and that I just shouldn’t come back to high school," Jakub recalled.

"I was really upset about that, and Robin, just being perceptive and kindhearted, reached out and was like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’" she continued. "I told him what happened, and he wrote a letter to my school asking them to please reconsider. Would they work with me in trying to balance my education and my career? And he didn’t think that that was fair."

Article continues below advertisement

Robin Williams starred alongside Sally Field and Pierce Brosnan in 'Mrs. Doubtfire.'
Source: @20thCenturyStudios

Robin Williams starred alongside Sally Field and Pierce Brosnan in 'Mrs. Doubtfire.'

According to Jakub, Williams wrote in the letter: "I have spent the past three months working on Mrs. Doubtfire with Lisa Jakub. I found Lisa to be bright, inquisitive, and an eager-to-learn young lady."

"She is charming and a delight ... I respectfully request that you reconsider your policy and allow Lisa the opportunity to work and attend school. She is an asset to any classroom."

Unfortunately for Jakub, her school did not change their minds on allowing her back, but the moment still meant a lot to her as a teenager.

"What I love about that story and what I love about Robin, it’s just the fact that he would do that for someone, that he would go out of his way, that he would take the time to realize that this would be important," she explained. "I don’t know if he ever knew how massive that was and how much I felt like he was in my corner."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Amy Fisher's troubled son, Brett Bellera, was arrested for possibly microwaving his pet cat.

'Long Island Lolita' Amy Fisher's Disturbed Son Accused of Killing Family Cat 'Possibly in the Microwave,' Officials Claim

Ana Navarro slammed Trump's remarks about Spain.

Ana Navarro Mocks Trump for Calling Spain a 'Loser' Before World Cup Win — As 'The View' Co-hosts Slam the Prez's 'Terrible' Remarks About Immigrants

Robin Williams Dies at 63

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Robin Williams died on August 11, 2014.
Source: MEGA

Robin Williams died on August 11, 2014.

On August 11, 2014, Williams was found dead in his Northern California home. Medical examiners later determined his cause of death to be asphyxiation by hanging.

It was also revealed that Williams had been suffering from an undiagnosed brain disorder called Lewy Body Dementia. According to Mayo Clinic, LBD is a common type of dementia that has similar symptoms to Parkinson's disease.

His death came as a surprise to many, who were not aware of his battles with mental and physical health issues.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.