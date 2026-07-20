Robin Williams' 'Massive' Act of Kindness Fondly Remembered by 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Child Actress — 12 Years After Comedian's Tragic Death
July 20 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
Robin Williams has long been remembered for his kind spirit and heart of gold despite battling with his own private struggles.
Nearly 12 years after his tragic death by suicide and just ahead of what would have been his 75th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits his career and his massive act of kindness for a child star he was working with on Mrs. Doubtfire in the early '90s.
Inside Robin Williams' Career
Williams rose to fame as a beloved stand-up comic and actor known for both his incredible comedic timing and ability to nail a dramatic performance.
From playful family classics like Hook and Disney's Aladdin to more serious flicks such as Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting, Williams was a Hollywood icon who spanned genres from the 1970s until he died in 2014.
Another of Williams' popular movies included Mrs. Doubtfire in 1993. The actor starred alongside Sally Field, Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson, Pierce Brosnan, and more – but he was especially remembered by Lisa Jakub, who played Lydia Hillard in the hit comedy.
A Massive Moment of Kindness From Robin Williams
"One day on set, I was very upset because I had received this letter from my high school saying that it was too difficult for them to work long-distance with me, and that I just shouldn’t come back to high school," Jakub recalled.
"I was really upset about that, and Robin, just being perceptive and kindhearted, reached out and was like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’" she continued. "I told him what happened, and he wrote a letter to my school asking them to please reconsider. Would they work with me in trying to balance my education and my career? And he didn’t think that that was fair."
According to Jakub, Williams wrote in the letter: "I have spent the past three months working on Mrs. Doubtfire with Lisa Jakub. I found Lisa to be bright, inquisitive, and an eager-to-learn young lady."
"She is charming and a delight ... I respectfully request that you reconsider your policy and allow Lisa the opportunity to work and attend school. She is an asset to any classroom."
Unfortunately for Jakub, her school did not change their minds on allowing her back, but the moment still meant a lot to her as a teenager.
"What I love about that story and what I love about Robin, it’s just the fact that he would do that for someone, that he would go out of his way, that he would take the time to realize that this would be important," she explained. "I don’t know if he ever knew how massive that was and how much I felt like he was in my corner."
Robin Williams Dies at 63
On August 11, 2014, Williams was found dead in his Northern California home. Medical examiners later determined his cause of death to be asphyxiation by hanging.
It was also revealed that Williams had been suffering from an undiagnosed brain disorder called Lewy Body Dementia. According to Mayo Clinic, LBD is a common type of dementia that has similar symptoms to Parkinson's disease.
His death came as a surprise to many, who were not aware of his battles with mental and physical health issues.