EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' Most Touching Movie 'Prank' Revealed as Family Get Set to Mourn 12 Years Without Iconic Funnyman
June 13 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Robin Williams' habit of taking his beloved Mrs Doubtfire character into the real world to delight unsuspecting strangers has been revealed in a touching new recollection as fans and loved ones prepare to mark 12 years since the actor's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Williams, who died by suicide in August 2014 at the age of 63 at his home in Tiburon, California, remains one of Hollywood's most cherished performers.
Robin's Secret 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Prank
Among his most celebrated roles was Daniel Hillard in the 1993 hit Mrs Doubtfire, in which a divorced father disguises himself as a Scottish nanny to remain close to his children.
More than three decades after the film's release, former co-star Matthew Lawrence, 46, has shared memories of Williams using the elaborate costume and makeup beyond the set, creating spontaneous encounters that left members of the public laughing without realizing they were speaking to one of the world's biggest movie stars.
Sources close to the film's legacy said the story perfectly captured the warmth and generosity that colleagues often associated with Williams throughout his career.
One source told us: "Robin loved making people smile, whether cameras were rolling or not. What makes this story so special is that there was nothing to gain from it other than seeing strangers enjoy a moment of happiness."
How Robin Fooled Everyone
Another source said: "The prank reflected the side of Robin that people behind the scenes knew well. He was endlessly curious about how people reacted and always looking for opportunities to brighten someone's day.
"Many actors leave audiences entertained through their performances. Robin seemed determined to keep entertaining people even after filming stopped, and that's why stories like this continue to resonate years later."
Lawrence, who played Chris Hillard, one of the three children in Mrs Doubtfire, recalled the experiences during a reunion panel in Los Angeles celebrating the film.
He said about his favorite memories of the Doubtfire shoot: "It's hard to pick one, but if I had to, it's probably when (Robin) would want to try out the Mrs. Doubtfire thing in public."
Co-Star Reveals Hilarious Memories
According to Lawrence, Williams would use the convincing disguise to interact with strangers while accompanied by his young co-star.
He said: "He'd grab someone, at this time, it was me, and go for a walk on the street, get into a conversation with some people and just see if he could pull it off being my nanny."
The actor said the impersonation was remarkably successful and that people rarely suspected they were talking to a major Hollywood celebrity.
He said: "It worked every time. In fact, (Robin) had them laughing and enjoying life. These people would walk away thinking, 'Oh, what a lovely lady.'"
Directed by Chris Columbus, Mrs Doubtfire also starred Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Lisa Jakub and Mara Wilson.
The film became a global box-office success and remains one of the defining family comedies of the 1990s.
The performance earned Williams a Golden Globe and joined a body of work that included Dead Poets Society, Good Will Hunting, Aladdin, Jumanji and Good Morning, Vietnam.
His improvisational style and ability to balance comedy with emotional depth made him one of the most admired actors of his generation.
Since his death, former colleagues and friends have frequently reflected on Williams' kindness and generosity.
Lawrence, who later found success in the television series Brotherly Love alongside brothers Joey Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence has often credited Williams with having a lasting influence on him as both a performer and a person.