EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' Most Touching Movie 'Prank' Revealed as Family Get Set to Mourn 12 Years Without Iconic Funnyman

Among his most celebrated roles was Daniel Hillard in the 1993 hit Mrs Doubtfire, in which a divorced father disguises himself as a Scottish nanny to remain close to his children.

More than three decades after the film's release, former co-star Matthew Lawrence, 46, has shared memories of Williams using the elaborate costume and makeup beyond the set, creating spontaneous encounters that left members of the public laughing without realizing they were speaking to one of the world's biggest movie stars.

Sources close to the film's legacy said the story perfectly captured the warmth and generosity that colleagues often associated with Williams throughout his career.

One source told us: "Robin loved making people smile, whether cameras were rolling or not. What makes this story so special is that there was nothing to gain from it other than seeing strangers enjoy a moment of happiness."