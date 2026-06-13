NBA Superstar James Harden Arrested After Gun Allegedly Found in Plain Sight Inside Mercedes During Texas Traffic Stop

While the latest arrest marks a new legal challenge for Harden, it is not the first time his name has surfaced in court filings.

In 2025, the NBA star was named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed in Harris County, Texas, by a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by Harden's nephew, Justice Armani Blackburn, following a New Year's Eve party held at Harden's Houston mansion in 2024, per USA Today.

According to the lawsuit, plaintiff Marisa Watley claimed she attended the gathering with friends and was assaulted while unconscious.

The filing alleged that Watley's friends were removed from the property by security personnel while she remained inside the residence.

Watley's attorneys further claimed that family members and friends attempted to locate her that night and contacted individuals connected to Harden, including his sister, who is Blackburn's mother.

The lawsuit alleged that security personnel failed to properly respond to warnings that Watley was still inside the home.

Harden was not accused of participating in the alleged assault. However, the lawsuit argued that he was negligent because of the actions of his security team and claimed the incident might have been prevented had appropriate steps been taken.

The filing also alleged Harden was "vicariously liable" for the conduct of the security personnel working at the property.