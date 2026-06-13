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Home > Ticker > James Harden

NBA Superstar James Harden Arrested After Gun Allegedly Found in Plain Sight Inside Mercedes During Texas Traffic Stop

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Source: mega

James Harden was arrested after a Texas traffic stop allegedly uncovered a firearm in his Mercedes.

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June 13 2026, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

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NBA superstar James Harden has reportedly been arrested after police allegedly discovered a firearm in his vehicle during an early-morning traffic stop in Texas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shocking incident landed the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard in legal trouble just months after he celebrated another major milestone in his Hall of Fame-worthy basketball career.

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Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest

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image of Police claimed the weapon was in plain sight and was not being carried in a holster.
Source: mega

Police claimed the weapon was in plain sight and was not being carried in a holster.

According to reports obtained by The California Post, Harden, 36, was stopped by police near 1600 Jefferson in the early hours of Saturday when officers allegedly spotted a gun inside his Mercedes.

Authorities accused the basketball star of "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly" possessing the firearm. The weapon was reportedly in "plain sight" inside the luxury vehicle and was not being carried in a holster.

Further details surrounding the circumstances of the stop and the firearm allegation were not immediately released.

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Night Out Before Legal Trouble

image of The NBA star was released on bond and is due back in court on June 22.
Source: mega

The NBA star was released on bond and is due back in court on June 22.

Sources said that Harden had been out with a large group of friends at a Houston hookah lounge just hours before his arrest.

The timeline has raised questions about the events leading up to the traffic stop, though officials have not publicly connected the outing to the arrest.

Harden was later booked and released after posting bond.

The NBA veteran is scheduled to appear in court on June 22 as the case moves forward.

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One of Basketball's Greatest Scorers

image of Harden surpassed 29,000 career points earlier this year, joining an elite group of NBA legends.
Source: mega

Harden surpassed 29,000 career points earlier this year, joining an elite group of NBA legends.

The arrest comes as Harden remains one of the most accomplished players of his generation.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history, the veteran star reached another remarkable milestone earlier this year when he surpassed 29,000 career points, becoming just the ninth player in league history to achieve the feat.

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Not His First Legal Headache

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image of The arrest marks another legal challenge for Harden, who was previously named in a civil lawsuit stemming from an alleged incident at his Houston mansion.
Source: mega

The arrest marks another legal challenge for Harden, who was previously named in a civil lawsuit stemming from an alleged incident at his Houston mansion.

While the latest arrest marks a new legal challenge for Harden, it is not the first time his name has surfaced in court filings.

In 2025, the NBA star was named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed in Harris County, Texas, by a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by Harden's nephew, Justice Armani Blackburn, following a New Year's Eve party held at Harden's Houston mansion in 2024, per USA Today.

According to the lawsuit, plaintiff Marisa Watley claimed she attended the gathering with friends and was assaulted while unconscious.

The filing alleged that Watley's friends were removed from the property by security personnel while she remained inside the residence.

Watley's attorneys further claimed that family members and friends attempted to locate her that night and contacted individuals connected to Harden, including his sister, who is Blackburn's mother.

The lawsuit alleged that security personnel failed to properly respond to warnings that Watley was still inside the home.

Harden was not accused of participating in the alleged assault. However, the lawsuit argued that he was negligent because of the actions of his security team and claimed the incident might have been prevented had appropriate steps been taken.

The filing also alleged Harden was "vicariously liable" for the conduct of the security personnel working at the property.

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