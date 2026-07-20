'Long Island Lolita' Amy Fisher's Disturbed Son Accused of Killing Family Cat 'Possibly in the Microwave,' Officials Claim

Brett Anthony Bellera, 25, and his girlfriend have both been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after their cat, Reaper, was found burned to death inside their Fort Lauderdale, Florida, apartment in December 2024.

The disturbed, troubled son of one-time "Long Island Lolita" Amy Fisher has been arrested and charged with killing his pet cat, RadarOnline.com can report, possibly by cooking it in a microwave oven.

Brett Anthony Bellera is already in jail on a litany of charges.

According to their arrest affidavits, a friend notified Broward County Animal Care on December 15, 2024, that the couple’s cat had been found dead.

Bellera's girlfriend, 36-year-old Jennifer Armenti, told police that she woke up and found Reaper dead on the bathroom floor.

When Animal Care employees showed up, they said they found Reaper’s body on the back patio inside a plastic laundry basket. Officials reported a large amount of blood pooling on the bottom of the basket itself.

Bellera tried to back up his girlfriend's claims, telling police the cat may have ingested cleaning products. However, a forensic necropsy revealed that Reaper had died from "involuntary heat exposure" through either microwave radiation, being submerged in hot water, or exposure to hot water vapor.

The report also noted that the cat did not die immediately, but suffered severe pain and suffering before its death.