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Home > News > Amy Fisher

'Long Island Lolita' Amy Fisher's Disturbed Son Accused of Killing Family Cat 'Possibly in the Microwave,' Officials Claim

Amy Fisher's troubled son, Brett Bellera, was arrested for possibly microwaving his pet cat.
Source: MEGA; Unsplash; Broward Sheriff's Office

Amy Fisher's troubled son, Brett Bellera, was arrested for possibly microwaving his pet cat.

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July 20 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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The disturbed, troubled son of one-time "Long Island Lolita" Amy Fisher has been arrested and charged with killing his pet cat, RadarOnline.com can report, possibly by cooking it in a microwave oven.

Brett Anthony Bellera, 25, and his girlfriend have both been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after their cat, Reaper, was found burned to death inside their Fort Lauderdale, Florida, apartment in December 2024.

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The Pet 'Suffered Severe Pain' Before Its Death

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Bellera is already in jail on a litany of charges.
Source: Broward County Mugshots/Facebook

Brett Anthony Bellera is already in jail on a litany of charges.

According to their arrest affidavits, a friend notified Broward County Animal Care on December 15, 2024, that the couple’s cat had been found dead.

Bellera's girlfriend, 36-year-old Jennifer Armenti, told police that she woke up and found Reaper dead on the bathroom floor.

When Animal Care employees showed up, they said they found Reaper’s body on the back patio inside a plastic laundry basket. Officials reported a large amount of blood pooling on the bottom of the basket itself.

Bellera tried to back up his girlfriend's claims, telling police the cat may have ingested cleaning products. However, a forensic necropsy revealed that Reaper had died from "involuntary heat exposure" through either microwave radiation, being submerged in hot water, or exposure to hot water vapor.

The report also noted that the cat did not die immediately, but suffered severe pain and suffering before its death.

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Amy Fisher's Dark History

Fisher gained global fame after shooting the wife of her lover in the face when she was 16.
Source: MEGA

Fisher gained global fame after shooting the wife of her lover in the face when she was 16.

Bellera is Fisher’s eldest son with her ex-husband, retired NYPD officer Louis Bellera. He is already in jail on a long rap sheet of various charges.

His mother gained unwanted fame in 1992, when the then-16-year-old, who was carrying on with auto repairman Joey Buttafuoco, tried to kill his wife Mary Jo in 1992 by shooting her in the head. Mary Jo survived, and Amy spent 7 years in prison.

Mary Jo recalled the horrific attack in an interview with Fox News in 2018, revealing, "This gun came out of nowhere.

"I didn't see a gun, I didn't know Amy had a gun. I had no idea. I just felt this explosion, like somebody had a baseball bat and just swung it as hard as they could in the side of my head. That's what I felt."

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Mary Jo Was Able To Move On

Fisher confronted Mary Jo Buttafuoco during her affair with her husband, Joey.
Source: mega

Fisher confronted Mary Jo Buttafuoco during her affair with her husband, Joey.

The incident had a major impact on her life after she became bitter about the shooting. But decades later, Mary Jo was finally able to move on.

"For a long time I hated her," Mary Jo confessed. "I hated what she did, I hated that she came to my house, interrupted my life. The audacity of this punk to come and do this.

"The medication would shut me up… Then you get the anger again. In between, there'd be bouts of being OK. I had children to think of, so I never let them see me like that."

Mary Jo said all the medication eventually turned her into an addict.

"It was after seven years I went to the Betty Ford Center because I was addicted," she admitted. "I was addicted to these drugs, and I wanted to get off them. I had survived this gunshot wound, but I was now a drug addict, if you will."

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Amy served seven years in prison for shooting Mary Jo.
Source: mega

Fisher served seven years in prison for shooting Mary Jo.

The two women and Buttafuoco famously met back in 2007 for an interview with Entertainment Tonight but have never been in the same room again. But Mary Jo remains convinced Fisher did what she did because "she's insane."

"She's crazy. She's a narcissist. Why? … She didn't know me," Mary Jo rambled. "Came to my home and lured me out of my home and then shot me because she was having an affair with my husband.

"I guess he didn't want it anymore. He was done. He had done his thing with her… and he was like, 'Listen… It's not for me.'"

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