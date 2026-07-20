Ana Navarro Mocks Trump for Calling Spain a 'Loser' Before World Cup Win — As 'The View' Co-hosts Slam the Prez's 'Terrible' Remarks About Immigrants
July 20 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET
Ana Navarro mocked Donald Trump for dubbing Spain losers and "bad people" months before their team's World Cup win, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Monday, July 20, installment of The View, the co-hosts also called out the POTUS, 80, for his stance on immigration and his past negative remarks about immigrants.
Ana Navarro Calls Out Trump for Getting Booed
"Almost a full fourth of the players that played here – so there were like 1,248 players; 25 percent of them were born in a country different than they were playing for, yes – so what you saw there for 39 days is a celebration of immigration," Navarro declared. "So many of those players were … born in refugee camps and had to go through some incredible conditions and situations in order to get to where they were."
She also pointed out that Trump was audibly booed by the crowd during his appearance at the game.
"I don’t know how this guy thinks that he’s not gonna get booed in a stadium that’s full of Latin Americans and Spaniards," she continued. "When I was looking at the Argentine team, and they’ve got all these tattoos, and they’re going up on stage to get their second-place medals, I thought to myself, ‘If these guys weren’t on this field, if they were standing in front of a Home Depot, Trump’s ICE would be racially profiling them and getting them.'"
Navarro then shared Trump's recent criticism of Spain after their government denied the U.S. military use of their Spanish bases amid the conflict with Iran.
"Let me just tell you some of the things he has recently said about Spain: ‘We don’t have to trade with them. I don’t want to do any more trade with them. Make it immediately. Don’t even talk to them. They’re hopeless, bad people, and Spain is a loser,’" she rattled off the list. "No, they’re not. They are winners."
'You Only Hurt Yourself'
Whoopi Goldberg chimed in, "I thought it was really good for people in charge of this country to see what it was like to be on the world stage with people from other countries and get … not disrespect. Nobody disrespected. To be respected by people who you said terrible things about. It made me happy to see you have to deal with it."
"You only hurt yourself when you try to hurt the immigrant community," she added. "It’s just the way it is."
'The View' Criticizes ICE Policies After Shootings
This is far from the first time The View co-hosts have criticized Trump and his administration's views on immigration.
Last week, Goldberg accused "border czar" Tom Homan of doing a poor job after two men were killed by ICE agents in separate incidents in Texas and Maine. It was later revealed the agents were not wearing body cameras, something Homan blamed on Democrats and government shutdowns.
"You can’t keep putting it on the Democrats. You’re doing a bad job, Tom. You should be doing a better job," she continued. "You said you were going to do a better job. We’ve put so much money into ICE. I could’ve bought you a camera by this time."