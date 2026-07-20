Ana Navarro Mocks Trump for Calling Spain a 'Loser' Before World Cup Win — As 'The View' Co-hosts Slam the Prez's 'Terrible' Remarks About Immigrants

"Almost a full fourth of the players that played here – so there were like 1,248 players; 25 percent of them were born in a country different than they were playing for, yes – so what you saw there for 39 days is a celebration of immigration," Navarro declared. "So many of those players were … born in refugee camps and had to go through some incredible conditions and situations in order to get to where they were."

She also pointed out that Trump was audibly booed by the crowd during his appearance at the game.

"I don’t know how this guy thinks that he’s not gonna get booed in a stadium that’s full of Latin Americans and Spaniards," she continued. "When I was looking at the Argentine team, and they’ve got all these tattoos, and they’re going up on stage to get their second-place medals, I thought to myself, ‘If these guys weren’t on this field, if they were standing in front of a Home Depot, Trump’s ICE would be racially profiling them and getting them.'"