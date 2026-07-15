'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Torches Border Czar Tom Homan After 2 More Fatal ICE Shootings: 'Take Responsibility'

Homan, who serves as the White House's "Border Czar," later told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that the agents were not wearing cameras and blamed delays on the Democrats.

"The body cameras have been ordered. There’s a deployment schedule on the books, and right now they’re training to train, so officers in each field office can train their officers on the use of the body cam," he said at the time. "That was delayed by the shutdown."

On the Wednesday, July 15, episode of The View, Goldberg, 70, suggested Homan needed to "take responsibility" for "not being able to do" his "job."

"You can’t keep putting it on the Democrats. You’re doing a bad job, Tom. You should be doing a better job," she continued. "You said you were going to do a better job. We’ve put so much money into ICE. I could’ve bought you a camera by this time."