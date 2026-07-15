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Home > News > The View

'The View' Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Torches Border Czar Tom Homan After 2 More Fatal ICE Shootings: 'Take Responsibility'

Whoopi Goldberg criticized Tom Homan on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg criticized Tom Homan on 'The View.'

July 15 2026, Updated 2:04 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg torched Tom Homan for "doing a bad job" with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after two more ICE-related shooting deaths, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On July 7, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas, while on his way to work. Days later, Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, 26, was killed by an agent in Biddeford, Maine, on July 13.

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Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Tom Homan

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Tom Homan is the White House 'Border Czar'.
Source: MEGA

Tom Homan is the White House 'Border Czar'.

Homan, who serves as the White House's "Border Czar," later told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that the agents were not wearing cameras and blamed delays on the Democrats.

"The body cameras have been ordered. There’s a deployment schedule on the books, and right now they’re training to train, so officers in each field office can train their officers on the use of the body cam," he said at the time. "That was delayed by the shutdown."

On the Wednesday, July 15, episode of The View, Goldberg, 70, suggested Homan needed to "take responsibility" for "not being able to do" his "job."

"You can’t keep putting it on the Democrats. You’re doing a bad job, Tom. You should be doing a better job," she continued. "You said you were going to do a better job. We’ve put so much money into ICE. I could’ve bought you a camera by this time."

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'Where are the Cameras, Man?'

Whoopi Goldberg accused Homan of lying about the shutdown delaying the cameras.
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg accused Homan of lying about the shutdown delaying the cameras.

Sunny Hostin pointed out that the Department of Homeland Security had already been given $20million for cameras, shocking Goldberg.

"You got $20 million. What the h---?" the Ghost actress asked. "But they stand and lie like we’re stupid. We know better. We know that we funded you. We know that you got the money. Where are the cameras, man?!"

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'Enough Is Enough'

'The View' co-hosts weighed in on the recent ICE shooting deaths.
Source: @TheView/YouTube

'The View' co-hosts weighed in on the recent ICE shooting deaths.

Co-host Sara Haines also criticized ICE training, claiming that the agent involved in the Maine shooting "was a new recruit being pulled out."

"Enough is enough. They don’t even have a good track record. Two out of these three people we’re talking about were not even the targets they were going after," she said. "So they’re not good at their jobs. They’re not getting violent criminals. They’re not following what they said they do. They have to dial it back."

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Whoopi Goldberg declared Homan couldn't put the shooting deaths 'in the hands of Democrats.'
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg declared Homan couldn't put the shooting deaths 'in the hands of Democrats.'

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked for the Trump administration during his first term, said there'd been widespread "outrage from all corners of Capitol Hill" over the shootings that have taken place at traffic stops. "So DHS announced this pause on traffic interdictions, but then the president posted that they’re reversing that and they’re going to continue enforcement at traffic stops, which is just asking for another tragedy," she lamented.

According to reports, Donald Trump "quickly overturned" the decision to temporarily suspend ICE-related traffic stops on Wednesday.

Hostin chimed in, "It stinks from the very, very top."

"This is on them. You cannot put this in the hands of Democrats," Goldberg replied. "This is on you. This is on you."

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