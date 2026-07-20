Kash Patel Reveals Chilling Illegal Drone Threat During World Cup and Praises FBI Effort Ensuring Tournament Was 'Safest Ever'

Millions of fans descended on 16 host cities across North America during the spectacle, which came to a conclusion on Sunday when Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to be crowned world champions.

And to cope with the airborne safety concerns, the FBI deployed a fairly new form of defense designed to identify and neutralize drones flying into protected zones around stadiums and affiliated "fan fests."

Patel explained: "The 2026 FIFA World Cup was the largest sporting event in the history of the world, shattering previous attendance records by double digits."

"It was the equivalent of 78 Super Bowls in 38 days, along with 40 base camps, endless fan zones and celebrations in nearly every state," he added.