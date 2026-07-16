White House Witch Hunt: Officials Asked to Turn Over Phones as Susie Wiles and Kash Patel Lead Intensifying Leak Probe

The president was reportedly "furious" information about the plane, which was meant to be used as Air Force One, went public.

And investigators are now interrogating officials who traveled with the president.

According to CNN, at least one federal agency reached out to its employees via email to warn that if they were contacted by outside agencies or groups requesting information or devices, then they should contact their agency's attorneys.

Patel, who was preparing to travel to Chicago, was reportedly diverted to the White House on Friday to take a hands-on role in running the probe, which became public early the next morning when it reported the Justice Department had issued subpoenas to four of its journalists who reported on security concerns surrounding the new plane.