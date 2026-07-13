EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Air Force One's Security Secrets as Donald Trump Goes to War With Reporters for 'Exposing' the 'Fears' Over New Jet
July 13 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has escalated his clash with the media after his administration subpoenaed journalists whose reporting raised questions about the security capabilities of the president's newly acquired Air Force One – thrusting the iconic aircraft's sophisticated defenses and highly classified communications systems into the spotlight as concerns persist over whether the jet is fully equipped for presidential service.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the dispute follows Trump's first official trip aboard the Boeing 747-8 donated by Qatar, valued at about $400million.
Trump Swaps Planes Amid Terror Threat
After attending the NATO summit in Turkey, the president unexpectedly returned from Ankara aboard the older Air Force One before switching back to the new aircraft at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk.
Reports soon emerged claiming the change reflected concerns the gifted aircraft had not yet received every security enhancement normally found on a fully operational presidential aircraft, at a time when Trump faced heightened assassination threats linked to Iran.
The White House rejected the claims, insisting the aircraft is "state-of-the-art" and fitted with "high-level security protocols" to protect the president and staff. Federal prosecutors have since subpoenaed four journalists in connection with their reporting.
The move has been savaged as an assault on basic press freedoms.
And Radar can now reveal the security secrets which make Air Force One one of the most heavily protected aircraft ever built.
Inside the Flying Oval Office
The current Boeing VC-25 fleet, based on the Boeing 747-200B, is equipped with missile defense systems designed to counter airborne threats, while aerial refueling capability allows the aircraft to remain airborne for extended periods during a national emergency.
It also contains a secure communications network capable of functioning as a "mobile Oval Office," allowing the president to direct military operations, communicate with world leaders and address the nation while in flight.
The aircraft's communications infrastructure is vast.
According to official figures, the wiring aboard each of the VC-25s stretches for approximately 238 miles – roughly twice that of a standard Boeing 747 – supporting encrypted communications and multiple redundant systems designed to remain operational during a crisis.
Those capabilities were strengthened after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when President George W. Bush was forced to divert from Washington before making a televised address from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.
Trump Orders $1Billion Jet Upgrades
The famous Air Force One title is not the aircraft's official name but the radio call sign assigned whenever the president travels aboard a US Air Force aircraft. Since 1990, that role has been performed primarily by two customized VC-25 aircraft, although Boeing is building two next-generation VC-25B replacements that are expected to enter service in 2027 and 2028.
Trump's Boeing 747-8 has been repainted in a red, white and blue color scheme selected by the president rather than the traditional blue-and-white livery introduced during John F Kennedy's administration.
The aircraft has reportedly undergone extensive bug sweeps and security upgrades estimated to cost as much as $1billion.
But reports have questioned whether it currently carries every defensive system found on the long-serving VC-25 fleet, including its full missile defense package.
Terrifying Mid-Air Scares Exposed
The Trump administration has continued to insist the aircraft is safe – but it has been involved in several high-profile security scares, mechanical emergencies, and tense airspace incidents throughout its history.
Trump was this year forced to make a dramatic U-turn back to Joint Base Andrews shortly after take-off when a minor electrical issue was detected on the flight to Switzerland.
In 1974, while en route to Syria, President Richard Nixon's Air Force One was suddenly surrounded by four Syrian MiG fighters without prior coordination. The pilot had to perform evasive steep dives until it was communicated that the MiGs were meant to be a friendly escort.
And in 2009, an unscheduled, low-altitude photo-op flight by an Air Force One Boeing VC-25 over the New York skyline and Statue of Liberty caused widespread panic, leading civilians to fear a terrorist attack.
President Barack Obama was not on board, and the unannounced maneuver sparked heavy criticism.