EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Air Force One's Security Secrets as Donald Trump Goes to War With Reporters for 'Exposing' the 'Fears' Over New Jet

After attending the NATO summit in Turkey, the president unexpectedly returned from Ankara aboard the older Air Force One before switching back to the new aircraft at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk.

Reports soon emerged claiming the change reflected concerns the gifted aircraft had not yet received every security enhancement normally found on a fully operational presidential aircraft, at a time when Trump faced heightened assassination threats linked to Iran.

The White House rejected the claims, insisting the aircraft is "state-of-the-art" and fitted with "high-level security protocols" to protect the president and staff. Federal prosecutors have since subpoenaed four journalists in connection with their reporting.

The move has been savaged as an assault on basic press freedoms.

And Radar can now reveal the security secrets which make Air Force One one of the most heavily protected aircraft ever built.