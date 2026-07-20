Bill Maher Torches 'Woke' Democrats With Brutal Three-Word Putdown as He Admits He Could Back JD Vance for President

Maher told ABC’s Jonathan Karl, ”This wing of the party, this new wing with all the energy ... It's just a level of nutty that I'm so glad that whenever it was, I was like, no, I'm not going along because this is where it ends."

He further admitted he is ready and willing to back a Republican candidate in 2028, including Vance. "My vote is in play [in 2028] because it can't be Trump running, so I'm not living in communist America," he said.