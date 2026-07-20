Bill Maher Torches 'Woke' Democrats With Brutal Three-Word Putdown as He Admits He Could Back JD Vance for President
July 20 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Bill Maher is contemplating supporting Vice President JD Vance in his expected bid for president in 2028.
The 70-year-old comedian, who has made digs across the aisle, appeared Sunday on ABC's This Week, admitting he isn't quite so sure he feels aligned with the Democrats anymore. In fact, he claimed there was a "level of nutty" seeping into the party through progressive policies that could push him out, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bill Maher Burns Progressive Democrats
Maher told ABC’s Jonathan Karl, ”This wing of the party, this new wing with all the energy ... It's just a level of nutty that I'm so glad that whenever it was, I was like, no, I'm not going along because this is where it ends."
He further admitted he is ready and willing to back a Republican candidate in 2028, including Vance. "My vote is in play [in 2028] because it can't be Trump running, so I'm not living in communist America," he said.
Bill Maher Claims Democrats Fear Him
The comedian was unhappy with the party's alleged cowardice. According to Maher, Democrats avoided coming onto his show, as they were afraid of his potential criticism.
"The Democrats don't come on (my show), and yet they got my vote. It's just odd, isn't it?" he mused to the reporter.
Bill Maher Slams JD Vance's Conspiracy Theories
If the Democrats run someone too progressive, Maher said, he'd be willing to support the vice president. However, he wanted Vance to tone down his opinions on the 2020 election. If not, he argued, Vance would struggle to win over moderates during the election, a much-needed voter base.
Vance often peddles similar conspiracy theories as President Trump, who claimed the 2020 election was "stolen." While former President Joe Biden was the winner, he's adamant a conspiracy to keep him from office was at play.
However, Maher warned the incessant accusation would only slow down Vance's potential campaign.
He explained, "This stuff that's going on now, as I said to the vice president, this sh-t has to stop.”
Trump's Beef With Bill Maher
In the past, Maher hasn't shied away from throwing a dig at Trump's direction.
Maher accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center, but Trump serves as the chairman. After years of taunts from Maher, Trump allegedly tried to get the podcaster's prize blocked.
In retrospect, Maher predicted Trump's ire toward him stemmed from the media figure's lack of support. While the pair had dinner together, with an effort from Trump to woo Maher over to the MAGA right, they didn't form a strong allyship. Maher believes Trump felt "betrayed" after their dinner, which he received scrutiny for even attending in the first place.
Maher explained, "He was just mad at me because I went to his house for dinner with no guarantee that I would leave – guarantee? It was never in the cards that I was ever going to come over to their – his side. You know, it's better to just talk and go through this."