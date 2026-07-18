'Trump Is Not Hitler!': Bill Maher Blasts Liberals Over Nazi Comparisons and Calls Nick Fuentes the Real Threat

During a recent interview, the outspoken comedian argued liberals have gone too far with Nazi comparisons, insisting Trump is "not Hitler" while identifying someone else he believes poses a far greater threat.

Bill Maher is pushing back against one of the most common attacks leveled at President Donald Trump , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bill Maher said many liberals refuse to 'break bread' with people they disagree with politically.

Maher made the remarks during an appearance on NPR's Newsmakers, where he reflected on the criticism he received after agreeing to have dinner with Trump earlier this year.

According to the comedian, many liberals have become unwilling to engage with those they disagree with politically.

"They, the left, have this attitude like... you're just too deplorable even to break bread with," Maher said. "That really gets them."

Maher added: "And I don’t blame the feeling, the feeling they have about that, you know, talk to them there, as I always say, everybody’s a monster till you talk to them."