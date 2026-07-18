'Trump Is Not Hitler!': Bill Maher Blasts Liberals Over Nazi Comparisons and Calls Nick Fuentes the Real Threat
July 18 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Bill Maher is pushing back against one of the most common attacks leveled at President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent interview, the outspoken comedian argued liberals have gone too far with Nazi comparisons, insisting Trump is "not Hitler" while identifying someone else he believes poses a far greater threat.
'Too Deplorable'
Maher made the remarks during an appearance on NPR's Newsmakers, where he reflected on the criticism he received after agreeing to have dinner with Trump earlier this year.
According to the comedian, many liberals have become unwilling to engage with those they disagree with politically.
"They, the left, have this attitude like... you're just too deplorable even to break bread with," Maher said. "That really gets them."
Maher added: "And I don’t blame the feeling, the feeling they have about that, you know, talk to them there, as I always say, everybody’s a monster till you talk to them."
'Trump Is Not Hitler!'
After arguing that people should be willing to engage with those they disagree with, the host, Steve Inskeep, challenged Maher on whether there were any exceptions.
"Is there anybody you wouldn't talk to?" the host asked.
"Of course," Maher replied. "That Fuentes prick."
Inskeep then clarified: "Nick Fuentes. Yeah. Who's an activist or whatever."
Maher immediately pushed back on the characterization.
"He's a Nazi, he's, you know, plain. I mean, look, nowadays everybody's crazily anti-Israel, but that guy is, you know, when they say Trump is Hitler, such a dumb thing to say. First of all, counterproductive. Also, he is not Hitler!" he said.
Fuentes is widely known for his extremist views and has repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler while making antisemitic comments.
His rhetoric has made him one of the most polarizing figures on the American far right.
The 'Real' Threat
Maher made clear he believes people should reserve comparisons to Adolf Hitler for individuals he sees as openly embracing Nazi ideology.
Rather than equating Trump with the German dictator, Maher repeatedly described Fuentes as "a Nazi" before declaring: "But this Fuentes kid? That's Hitler."
'Not in It for the Likes'
The conversation then shifted to whether Maher had ever adopted opinions simply to appeal to his audience.
Inskeep asked if he would ever embrace a "recreational belief," prompting Maher to reject the idea outright.
"Totally not," he said. "That's exactly the opposite of me and why my audience stays with me."
Maher added: "Yeah, the poster we put up says he's not in it for the likes and that's why they like me. It's a great irony of my career. They know, even if they don't agree, they know I'm not just saying it."