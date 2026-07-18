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Home > News > Bill Maher

'Trump Is Not Hitler!': Bill Maher Blasts Liberals Over Nazi Comparisons and Calls Nick Fuentes the Real Threat

split image of Bill Maher; Nick Fuentes; Donald Trump
Source: mega

Bill Maher argued Donald Trump should not be compared to Adolf Hitler.

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July 18 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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Bill Maher is pushing back against one of the most common attacks leveled at President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a recent interview, the outspoken comedian argued liberals have gone too far with Nazi comparisons, insisting Trump is "not Hitler" while identifying someone else he believes poses a far greater threat.

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'Too Deplorable'

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image of Bill Maher said many liberals refuse to 'break bread' with people they disagree with politically.
Source: mega

Bill Maher said many liberals refuse to 'break bread' with people they disagree with politically.

Maher made the remarks during an appearance on NPR's Newsmakers, where he reflected on the criticism he received after agreeing to have dinner with Trump earlier this year.

According to the comedian, many liberals have become unwilling to engage with those they disagree with politically.

"They, the left, have this attitude like... you're just too deplorable even to break bread with," Maher said. "That really gets them."

Maher added: "And I don’t blame the feeling, the feeling they have about that, you know, talk to them there, as I always say, everybody’s a monster till you talk to them."

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'Trump Is Not Hitler!'

image of During the interview, Bill Maher described Nick Fuentes as 'a Nazi.'
Source: @tuckercarlson/YouTube

During the interview, Bill Maher described Nick Fuentes as 'a Nazi.'

After arguing that people should be willing to engage with those they disagree with, the host, Steve Inskeep, challenged Maher on whether there were any exceptions.

"Is there anybody you wouldn't talk to?" the host asked.

"Of course," Maher replied. "That Fuentes prick."

Inskeep then clarified: "Nick Fuentes. Yeah. Who's an activist or whatever."

Maher immediately pushed back on the characterization.

"He's a Nazi, he's, you know, plain. I mean, look, nowadays everybody's crazily anti-Israel, but that guy is, you know, when they say Trump is Hitler, such a dumb thing to say. First of all, counterproductive. Also, he is not Hitler!" he said.

Fuentes is widely known for his extremist views and has repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler while making antisemitic comments.

His rhetoric has made him one of the most polarizing figures on the American far right.

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The 'Real' Threat

image of The comedian said comparing Donald Trump to Hitler is misguided, pointing to Nick Fuentes instead.
Source: @Purge Viral/YouTube

The comedian said comparing Donald Trump to Hitler is misguided, pointing to Nick Fuentes instead.

Maher made clear he believes people should reserve comparisons to Adolf Hitler for individuals he sees as openly embracing Nazi ideology.

Rather than equating Trump with the German dictator, Maher repeatedly described Fuentes as "a Nazi" before declaring: "But this Fuentes kid? That's Hitler."

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'Not in It for the Likes'

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image of Bill Maher said he has never adopted opinions simply to please his audience or chase 'likes.'
Source: mega

Bill Maher said he has never adopted opinions simply to please his audience or chase 'likes.'

The conversation then shifted to whether Maher had ever adopted opinions simply to appeal to his audience.

Inskeep asked if he would ever embrace a "recreational belief," prompting Maher to reject the idea outright.

"Totally not," he said. "That's exactly the opposite of me and why my audience stays with me."

Maher added: "Yeah, the poster we put up says he's not in it for the likes and that's why they like me. It's a great irony of my career. They know, even if they don't agree, they know I'm not just saying it."

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