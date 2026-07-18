EXCLUSIVE: Truth About John Travolta and Princess Diana's Love Revealed — How Superstar Couple Secretly Stayed in Touch After Iconic White House Dance

Travolta said he hadn't planned to dance with Diana – it was orchestrated behind the scenes.

Nancy Reagan discreetly told him the princess wanted to dance with him, but he would need to take the lead.

Travolta revealed: "At midnight, I had to tap her on the shoulder and say, ‘Would you care to dance?' She turned around and dipped her head in that Lady Diana way, and we were off for 15 minutes dancing."

Before the pair hit the dance floor, "Shy Di" was suddenly overcome with a panic attack.

"I put my hand in the middle of her back, brought her hand down so that it wouldn't be so high, and gave her the confidence that we would do just fine," remembers Travolta, who later described those moments as "like a dream," admitting he felt like he'd stepped into a movie scene with a breathtaking princess.

"I was awestruck with her. She led the way, and I thought, ‘Well, that's not going to happen! I've got to go back to my school days of learning ballroom dancing and show that I can lead her.'"

The stunning pair twirled to hits from the soundtracks of Saturday Night Fever and Grease.

Photographers captured the moment, and the images of Diana and Travolta in mid-spin became some of the most famous snapshots of the decade.