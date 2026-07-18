RFK Jr. Claims Mark Ruffalo Has 'Really Bad Trump Derangement Syndrome' After Explosive Text Exchange
July 18 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed actor Mark Ruffalo is suffering from a severe case of "Trump Derangement Syndrome" after revealing the pair recently exchanged heated text messages over President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kennedy made the eyebrow-raising remarks during a July 17 appearance on the Fly Zone USA podcast, where he recounted an apparent disagreement with the Oscar-nominated actor and outspoken progressive activist.
RFK Jr. Says Mark Ruffalo Was 'Very Mad' at Him
"I was texting with Mark Ruffalo the other day; he's very mad at me," Kennedy told host Christian "Trick Trick" Mathis.
Mathis appeared surprised by the revelation and asked if Kennedy was referring to the Avengers star known for portraying the Incredible Hulk.
When Kennedy confirmed he was, the secretary didn't hold back.
"He's got really bad Trump Derangement Syndrome," Kennedy said.
According to Kennedy, Ruffalo criticized his decision to serve in Trump's administration and allegedly texted him: "You're working for the stupidest man in America."
RFK Jr. Defends Donald Trump's Intelligence
Rather than brushing off the criticism, Kennedy launched into an extended defense of the president, insisting his opinion of Trump completely changed after getting to know him personally.
"Now you can say a lot about Trump — and a lot of Democrats believe he's stupid — and I actually at one point believed that," Kennedy admitted. "I believed he's very superficial, he probably hasn't read a book."
"But now that I know him, he has like an encyclopedic mind."
'He Knows Everything'
Kennedy went on to praise Trump's knowledge across a wide range of subjects, claiming the president can effortlessly discuss everything from entertainment to finance.
"He knows everything," Kennedy said. "He knows about music — he has these incredible insights about the musicians, he loves music. He loves theater. He knows everything about sports. He can out-talk you on every sport."
The health secretary also argued Trump possesses a deep understanding of business and economics.
"He knows everything about Wall Street, who made their money, how they made the money, what the deals look like," Kennedy continued. "And then he knows foreign policy."
Mark Ruffalo Has Been One of Trump's Most Vocal Hollwood Critics
While attending the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year, Ruffalo wore a "Be Good" pin in honor of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed during an encounter with an ICE agent in Minneapolis.
Speaking on the red carpet, Ruffalo blasted Vice President J.D. Vance for defending the shooting and accused Trump of disregarding international law.
"We have a vice president who is lying about what's happening," Ruffalo said, per Variety. "We're in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. [Trump] is telling the world that international law doesn't matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality."
Ruffalo then launched a blistering attack on the president, adding: "The guy is a convicted felon. He's the worst human being. If we're relying on this guy's morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we're all in a lot of trouble."