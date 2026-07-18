EXCLUSIVE: Why 'Superman' Director Is Haunted by Regret He Cast Tragic Christopher Reeve as Man of Steel
July 18 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Filmmaker Richard Donner was left with huge regret after casting Christopher Reeve as Superman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The director believed the role which made the tragic actor an international star ultimately prevented him from enjoying the wider Hollywood career his talent deserved.
'Superman' Fame Came At A Cost
The filmmaker has now reflected on how Reeve's unforgettable portrayal of the Man of Steel became both a blessing and a burden to the star – who died in 2004 aged 52.
Reeve starred as Superman in the blockbuster series between 1978 and 1987 after being chosen by Donner for the original Superman.
The performance transformed the then-largely unknown actor into a household name, but Donner argues his enduring association with the superhero made it difficult for audiences and studios to see Reeve as anything else, despite his range as a performer.
Speaking about Reeve's career, Donner said: "It was very hard... for Christopher to break away from being Superman. In reality he was a damn good little actor but people would either compare him to Clark or Superman or somewhere in his head he was trying to break away from that image."
He added: "If he had never done Superman I really believe he would have gone on and had a career as a leading man."
A movie industry source told us: "Richard always believed Christopher's greatest strength was his acting rather than simply looking the part as Superman. He remained immensely proud of discovering him, but he also felt audiences never fully appreciated just how gifted an actor Christopher really was beyond the cape."
The source added: "Richard never questioned casting Christopher because he was perfect for Superman, but he often reflects on how difficult it became for him to escape that defining role. Richard felt the success came at a huge professional cost."
Richard Donner Rejects Curse
But Donner rejected suggestions Superman carried a curse for actors who played the character, insisting the real challenge was overcoming typecasting.
He said: "The industry says there's a jinx. That's stupid. I don't believe in jinxes, unless you jinx yourself. But that is a big problem for these actors, to get out of that image that, 'I am me. I am an actor, give me the role, I'll show you.'
"And they get stuck in this thing and they're compared to it the rest of their lives. It's a strange relationship with the general public."
Donner also explained it was Reeve's stage work, rather than his appearance, that convinced him he had found the perfect Superman.
He said: "When I cast him I had seen him in a play off-broadway or in the village actually… where I believe he played two characters – one himself, one his grandfather.
"And he was a wonderful actor, charming actor."
Reeve Defended Superman Role
Reeve himself never accepted the idea Superman damaged his career. Reflecting on the role, he said: "It didn't hold me back at all because I've always thought I was terrific!"
In another interview, he explained his approach to playing the iconic hero.
Reeve said: "I wasn't quite sure what I would do as Superman so I decided that I would simply let the costume do most of the work.
"The technology was developed to make me look incredible, but that made it easier in that I could underplay the part.
"So I thought, the thing to do is not do too much. Don't pose or overact. Just be Superman!"
Tragic Final Chapter
Before his death, Reeve was paralyzed from the neck down in 1995 after a severe horse-riding accident at an equestrian competition.
He spent the rest of his life using a wheelchair and a ventilator, becoming a prominent global advocate for spinal cord injury research.
The Hollywood favorite passed away from heart failure caused by complications from an infection.
His crippling accident came on May 27, 1995, when Reeve was participating in an equestrian event in Culpeper, Virginia.
Reeve's horse abruptly refused a jump.
He was thrown from the horse, landed on his head, and shattered his first and second cervical vertebrae, which severed his spinal cord.
Despite surviving his near-fatal injury and initially grappling with the bleak reality of his condition, Reeve pivoted his career and dedicated his life to disability rights and medical research.
He served as the chairman of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and aggressively lobbied for spinal injury treatments and human embryonic stem cell research.
He also continued his career in entertainment as a director and actor.
Reeve died on October 10, 2004, after suffering a serious systemic infection from a pressure ulcer, which caused a severe reaction and subsequent heart failure.