EXCLUSIVE: Why 'Superman' Director Is Haunted by Regret He Cast Tragic Christopher Reeve as Man of Steel

The filmmaker has now reflected on how Reeve's unforgettable portrayal of the Man of Steel became both a blessing and a burden to the star – who died in 2004 aged 52.

Reeve starred as Superman in the blockbuster series between 1978 and 1987 after being chosen by Donner for the original Superman.

The performance transformed the then-largely unknown actor into a household name, but Donner argues his enduring association with the superhero made it difficult for audiences and studios to see Reeve as anything else, despite his range as a performer.

Speaking about Reeve's career, Donner said: "It was very hard... for Christopher to break away from being Superman. In reality he was a damn good little actor but people would either compare him to Clark or Superman or somewhere in his head he was trying to break away from that image."

He added: "If he had never done Superman I really believe he would have gone on and had a career as a leading man."

A movie industry source told us: "Richard always believed Christopher's greatest strength was his acting rather than simply looking the part as Superman. He remained immensely proud of discovering him, but he also felt audiences never fully appreciated just how gifted an actor Christopher really was beyond the cape."

The source added: "Richard never questioned casting Christopher because he was perfect for Superman, but he often reflects on how difficult it became for him to escape that defining role. Richard felt the success came at a huge professional cost."