Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Returns to Spotlight as President Appears at FIFA Event With Slathered-on Makeup Cover-Up
July 18 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's bruised right hand once again became the center of attention after he appeared at a FIFA event in New York on Friday with what appeared to be a thick layer of makeup covering the discoloration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest appearance marked the second consecutive day the 80-year-old president was seen with cosmetics concealing the recurring bruise.
Bruising Takes Center Stage
Although Trump spent much of the event discussing soccer alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, many were focused on the president's hand rather than his remarks.
During the appearance, Trump recounted contacting Infantino after a U.S. player received a red card during the tournament.
"You had unforgettable moments. Probably the most unforgettable is when they gave a gentleman — is it a red card? And I was forced to call Gianni and just make a recommendation," Trump said. "I said I'd like to wage a complaint."
The president went on to claim the situation ultimately worked out because "there was no controversy," though the U.S. later exited the tournament with a Round of 16 loss to Belgium.
Trump is expected to attend Sunday's FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., where he will present the championship trophy.
'It Looks Like Plastic'
A video from the event quickly spread across social media, where users fixated on the appearance of Trump's right hand.
"The FIFA Peace Prize winner is taking part in a ceremony with Gianni — and that right hand of his is looking pretty rough," one person wrote on X.
Another user commented, "Quite swollen isn't it," while a third asked, "How long until Trump starts wearing gloves, every time he is in public?"
Others questioned the appearance of the makeup itself, with one person joking: "Looks like he had his pool guy apply the bondo this time, it appears to be sloughing off."
Additional commenters wrote, "His hand looks really swollen. Ugh," while another wondered: "Is it swollen or is that a really thick bandage over the back of the hand?"
Several posts took a more sarcastic tone, with users quipping, "One day it will fall off and they'll replace with a wooden hand," "Yikes," "Is he melting?" and "It looks like plastic."
Bruising Has Prompted Repeated Questions
The president's bruised hand has repeatedly sparked speculation after appearing in several recent public appearances.
Administration officials have maintained the discoloration is caused by Trump's frequent handshakes combined with his daily aspirin regimen, explaining that blood-thinning medication can make bruises more noticeable and slower to fade.
The White House has also defended the president's demanding public schedule, previously saying Trump "meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history."
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Donald Trump Has Addressed the Health Concerns
Trump has also weighed in on the recurring bruise, revealing earlier this year that he spends only "about 10 seconds" applying makeup to cover the mark before public events.
Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, the president said he continues taking a 325-milligram aspirin each day despite recommendations to reduce the dosage.
"I'm a little superstitious," Trump said. "They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"