Donald Trump's Bruised Hand Returns to Spotlight as President Appears at FIFA Event With Slathered-on Makeup Cover-Up

Although Trump spent much of the event discussing soccer alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, many were focused on the president's hand rather than his remarks.

During the appearance, Trump recounted contacting Infantino after a U.S. player received a red card during the tournament.

"You had unforgettable moments. Probably the most unforgettable is when they gave a gentleman — is it a red card? And I was forced to call Gianni and just make a recommendation," Trump said. "I said I'd like to wage a complaint."

The president went on to claim the situation ultimately worked out because "there was no controversy," though the U.S. later exited the tournament with a Round of 16 loss to Belgium.

Trump is expected to attend Sunday's FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., where he will present the championship trophy.