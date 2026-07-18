EXCLUSIVE: Reclusive 'Catcher in the Rye' Writer J.D. Salinger's Secret Life Exposed — Including How He Dismissed John Lennon's Killer Mark Chapman as a 'Kook' Obsessed With His Book
July 18 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
J.D. Salinger's private response to the murder of John Lennon has emerged in a rare interview with his son, Matt – who revealed the famously reclusive author dismissed The Beatles icon's assassin as a "kook" who had grotesquely misunderstood his classic tale of detachment and alienation, The Catcher in the Rye.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comments offer an unusual glimpse into the thinking of the novelist whose masterpiece has long been linked, however unfairly, to one of the most notorious crimes of the 20th century.
J.D. Salinger Reacts to John Lennon's Murder
Acclaimed author Salinger, who died in 2010 aged 91 after spending decades out of the public eye in Cornish, New Hampshire, stopped publishing in 1965 and shunned celebrity despite the extraordinary success of The Catcher in the Rye – which turns 75 this year.
Published in 1951 when Salinger was 32, the novel became an instant bestseller and has sold millions of copies worldwide.
Its reputation was forever complicated after Lennon was murdered in New York in 1980 by Mark Chapman – who was carrying a copy of the novel bearing the inscription: "This is my statement."
Now, Salinger's son Matt, 66, has revealed how his father reacted privately to that association.
Speaking about the aftermath of Lennon's murder, Matt said: "My father talked about it with some sadness but great dismissiveness. He took no blame because some kook misread his book. If you're crazy, you can get messages from the phone book."
Son Details Famous Author's Secret Responses to Killer
Matt's revelation shows his father never accepted that his novel bore any responsibility for Chapman's actions, and that the author believed the killer's interpretation of his novel reflected mental illness rather than anything contained within the book itself.
He also recalled how his father viewed Holden Caulfield, arguing the novel's central character had often been misunderstood by critics who focused too heavily on his cynicism instead of his compassion.
Matt said his father told him there "weren't many books that had so much love in them."
"Critical and cynical and superior as Holden can be, he is filled with compassion and doubts himself constantly," Matt noted. "It's a great teen ability that we lose over the years."
Truth Behind Holden Caulfield's Dark Cynicism
Salinger's novel follows 16-year-old Holden over a turbulent few days after being expelled from boarding school, capturing adolescent alienation, grief, and longing for connection.
Although frequently challenged or removed from school reading lists because of its language and themes, the novel has remained one of the defining works of American literature.
Matt said his father never lost his affection for the book, even after its enduring public association with Lennon's death.
Instead, he continued rereading it throughout his life while quietly writing new material from his rural New Hampshire home, where he worked daily from the early hours of the morning until midday.
The interview with Matt also shed light on Salinger's discomfort with literary fame.
Matt said about his father: "He wasn't comfortable with the adulation and he wasn't comfortable with the rejection."
Despite decades of speculation surrounding the author's secluded life, Matt described a warm, funny father who filled his childhood with outrageous stories and laughter, while remaining fiercely protective of his privacy.
Today, Matt and Salinger's widow, Colleen, are overseeing the author's literary estate and organizing decades of unpublished manuscripts for future publication.
While the pair continue to debate whether The Catcher in the Rye should ever reach the screen, Matt said any adaptation would have to preserve the values his father cherished most – "the pursuit of beauty, honesty and authenticity."