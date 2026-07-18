EXCLUSIVE: Reclusive 'Catcher in the Rye' Writer J.D. Salinger's Secret Life Exposed — Including How He Dismissed John Lennon's Killer Mark Chapman as a 'Kook' Obsessed With His Book

Acclaimed author Salinger, who died in 2010 aged 91 after spending decades out of the public eye in Cornish, New Hampshire, stopped publishing in 1965 and shunned celebrity despite the extraordinary success of The Catcher in the Rye – which turns 75 this year.

Published in 1951 when Salinger was 32, the novel became an instant bestseller and has sold millions of copies worldwide.

Its reputation was forever complicated after Lennon was murdered in New York in 1980 by Mark Chapman – who was carrying a copy of the novel bearing the inscription: "This is my statement."

Now, Salinger's son Matt, 66, has revealed how his father reacted privately to that association.

Speaking about the aftermath of Lennon's murder, Matt said: "My father talked about it with some sadness but great dismissiveness. He took no blame because some kook misread his book. If you're crazy, you can get messages from the phone book."