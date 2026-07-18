Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Claims He Received Calls Suggesting Mitch McConnell Had Died Before Senator's Hospital Release

Speaking during an appearance on Katie Couric's YouTube channel, Beshear said he was contacted by two different agencies claiming the veteran senator had passed away after weeks without a meaningful update on his condition.

"It had been a month before anything had been put out, not even an official statement from Senator McConnell," Beshear said, per WHAS11.

"In fact, I'd gotten two calls from different agencies, not state agencies, suggesting he'd passed. So, this rampant speculation that was out there, it needed to end. People deserve to know what was going on. Now, we've gotten one official statement," he added.

The governor did not identify the agencies that contacted him or elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the calls.