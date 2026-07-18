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Home > News > Mitch McConnell

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Claims He Received Calls Suggesting Mitch McConnell Had Died Before Senator's Hospital Release

split image of Andy Beshear and Mitch McConnell
Source: mega

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he received two calls suggesting Mitch McConnell had died before the senator was released from the hospital.

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July 18 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has revealed he received two separate calls falsely suggesting Senator Mitch McConnell had died while the longtime lawmaker remained hospitalized, adding another twist to the weeks of secrecy surrounding the Republican's health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Democrat said the rumors spread so widely that even multiple agencies contacted him before McConnell was ultimately released from the hospital on July 12.

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Beshear Reveals Shocking Calls

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image of The Kentucky governor made the revelation during an appearance on Katie Couric's YouTube channel.
Source: mega

The Kentucky governor made the revelation during an appearance on Katie Couric's YouTube channel.

Speaking during an appearance on Katie Couric's YouTube channel, Beshear said he was contacted by two different agencies claiming the veteran senator had passed away after weeks without a meaningful update on his condition.

"It had been a month before anything had been put out, not even an official statement from Senator McConnell," Beshear said, per WHAS11.

"In fact, I'd gotten two calls from different agencies, not state agencies, suggesting he'd passed. So, this rampant speculation that was out there, it needed to end. People deserve to know what was going on. Now, we've gotten one official statement," he added.

The governor did not identify the agencies that contacted him or elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the calls.

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Governor Calls for More Transparency

image of Andy Beshear said weeks of silence surrounding Mitch McConnell's health fueled widespread speculation.
Source: mega

Andy Beshear said weeks of silence surrounding Mitch McConnell's health fueled widespread speculation.

Beshear has consistently argued that elected officials owe the public greater transparency about serious health issues, particularly when they hold high office.

"You know, make sure that you're reassuring people, and that's part of our job as public officials," Beshear said.

"I respect everyone's privacy. I know, especially for his health, it's probably important to them, but we give that up in some small part when we take on these jobs, and people have to have confidence in our ability to do them," the governor shared.

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Weeks of Silence Fueled Speculation

image of Mitch McConnell, 84, was hospitalized on June 14 following complications related to a fall.
Source: mega

Mitch McConnell, 84, was hospitalized on June 14 following complications related to a fall.

McConnell, 84, was hospitalized on June 14 after suffering complications related to a fall.

For nearly a month, little information was released about the former Senate Republican leader's condition, fueling growing concern and widespread speculation over his health.

The lack of updates prompted repeated questions from both political leaders and members of the public, with many wondering whether the Kentucky senator would be able to return to public life.

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Mitch McConnell Breaks His Silence

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image of The longtime Kentucky senator was released from the hospital on July 12 after nearly a month of treatment and rehabilitation.
Source: mega

The longtime Kentucky senator was released from the hospital on July 12 after nearly a month of treatment and rehabilitation.

In a post on July 12, McConnell eventually confirmed he had been released from the hospital after receiving treatment and beginning rehabilitation.

"I can assure you that I’ve been a good patient. At my age, I tend to do what my doctors tell me to do. I’ve submitted to every test they can think of to help figure out what caused this incident. And I’m continuing to do everything they ask to speed my recovery. In fact, with signs of continued progress, I’ve been able to move from hospital care to a rehabilitation center where I’ll keep regaining my strength," he wrote in part.

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