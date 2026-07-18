EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne, 73, 'Feared to Be at Death's Door' As She 'Continues to Reel' From Husband Ozzy Osbourne's Passing

Sharon disclosed the news herself on Instagram but did not reveal the nature of her illness, prompting an outpouring of support from fans already aware of the difficult year she has endured since Ozzy died in July 2025 at the age of 76.

She wrote online: "I'm sorry I couldn't be at Hellfest for the unveiling of Ozzy's statue. Unfortunately, I had an unexpected trip to the hospital earlier in the week. A big thank you Olivier Garnier, Ben Barbaud, and everyone at Hellfest. Special thank you to @philippe_pasqua_officiel for the absolutely stunning statue!"

A source close to the family has now claimed: "Sharon has been through an extraordinary amount emotionally since losing Ozzy. People around her have been worried because she has thrown herself into preserving his legacy while still dealing with immense grief. When word spread that she had been admitted to the hospital, there was genuine concern that she had reached breaking point."

Another insider added: "Friends are frightened because Sharon has barely stopped since Ozzy passed away. She has been determined to honor him, yet she's also been carrying an enormous emotional burden behind closed doors, and there is a real fear she is at death's door now."