EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne, 73, 'Feared to Be at Death's Door' As She 'Continues to Reel' From Husband Ozzy Osbourne's Passing
July 18 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne has sparked fresh concern for her health after an unexpected hospitalization forced her to miss a major tribute to her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, with sources telling RadarOnline.com friends fear the grieving television personality is still struggling to cope with the emotional toll of his death.
The former The X Factor judge, 73, had been due to attend the unveiling of a statue honoring the Black Sabbath frontman at France's Hellfest festival in late June, but pulled out after requiring medical treatment earlier in the week.
Sharon Osbourne's Health Scare
Sharon disclosed the news herself on Instagram but did not reveal the nature of her illness, prompting an outpouring of support from fans already aware of the difficult year she has endured since Ozzy died in July 2025 at the age of 76.
She wrote online: "I'm sorry I couldn't be at Hellfest for the unveiling of Ozzy's statue. Unfortunately, I had an unexpected trip to the hospital earlier in the week. A big thank you Olivier Garnier, Ben Barbaud, and everyone at Hellfest. Special thank you to @philippe_pasqua_officiel for the absolutely stunning statue!"
A source close to the family has now claimed: "Sharon has been through an extraordinary amount emotionally since losing Ozzy. People around her have been worried because she has thrown herself into preserving his legacy while still dealing with immense grief. When word spread that she had been admitted to the hospital, there was genuine concern that she had reached breaking point."
Another insider added: "Friends are frightened because Sharon has barely stopped since Ozzy passed away. She has been determined to honor him, yet she's also been carrying an enormous emotional burden behind closed doors, and there is a real fear she is at death's door now."
Ozzy Osbourne Legacy Lives On in AI Form
Despite the setback, Sharon has remained committed to projects designed to preserve Ozzy's legacy, including an AI-powered digital avatar that has drawn criticism from some fans.
Addressing accusations that the venture is little more than a money-making exercise, she rejected the suggestion outright.
She said on The Osbournes podcast: "Technology moves on. For somebody to turn around to me and say I'm doing a cash grab, no. You don't know my husband. I know my husband. And my husband would say to me over and over, 'How long do you think I'll be remembered?'
"(It's something) that will pass on through our family, and it's for our grandkids."
Her son, Jack Osbourne, said the technology had been carefully designed to remain authentic by using what he described as "closed AI" built only from verified material relating to his father.
Jack explained: "This is going to be tasteful and the reaction… It's innovative. It's either we do it, or someone else is gonna do it. For me, it's not about pretending he's still alive. It's making sure he's never forgotten."
The project, announced during The Enduring Legacy of a Rock Icon and His Family: Ozzy Osbourne and The Osbournes at Licensing Expo, is being developed through a partnership between Hyperreal and Proto Hologram.
The companies say the digital recreation will be capable of holding conversations with fans using authenticated data derived from Ozzy's life and career.
Sharon expressed excitement about the possibilities during the event.
She said: "The things that you can do with that are just endless."
Responding to critics on his YouTube channel, Jack defended the initiative.
He said: "Here's the thing, it's gonna be so tasteful what we're doing. It's not gonna be f------ lame. It's really complex what we're doing. This isn't just like hooking up an image of my dad to ChatGPT. This is some high-level technology that we're gonna be working with, and it's gonna feel very real, and it's kind of wild how it will be utilised."