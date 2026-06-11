EXCLUSIVE: Why Sharon Osbourne is Fuming Over Rage-Filled Fan Reaction to Ozzy Osbourne Hologram 'Cash Grab'
June 11 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne has blasted critics accusing her of exploiting Ozzy Osbourne's legacy after unveiling plans for a lifelike digital version of the late rock icon, insisting the project is about preserving his memory rather than making money.
RadarOnline.com revealed the 73-year-old television personality and manager announced plans for a "Digital Ozzy" alongside her son Jack Osbourne, 40, during a panel at Licensing Expo.
Sharon Hits Back At Critics
The project, developed with Hyperreal and Proto Hologram, will create a hyperreal avatar of Ozzy, who died in July 2025 aged 76.
The virtual recreation is expected to appear in concerts, films, advertisements and interactive experiences in the US and Britain, but, as we revealed, the announcement has triggered a furious backlash from some fans who have branded the idea a cynical attempt to profit from the Black Sabbath frontman's death.
Sources close to the family told us Sharon has been stunned by the intensity of the criticism and believes detractors have misunderstood the motivation behind the project.
One insider said: "Sharon sees this as a way of keeping Ozzy's personality and influence alive for future generations. She feels people are rushing to judge something they haven't even seen yet."
Another source added: "The reaction has genuinely upset her because she believes Ozzy would have loved the technological side of it. From her perspective, this is about celebrating his life and introducing him to audiences who never had the chance to experience him."
Speaking on The Osbournes podcast, Sharon has now rejected claims that the initiative was financially motivated.
She said: "For somebody to turn around to me and say I'm doing a cash grab? No, you don't know my husband. He would say to me over and over, 'After I go, how long do you think I'll be remembered?' (It's something) that will pass on through our family, and it's for our grandkids."
Jack echoed his grieving mother's sentiments.
He said: "For me, it's not about pretending he's still alive. It's making sure he's never forgotten."
Inside The Virtual Ozzy Project
The technology is being built using Hyperreal's "Digital DNA" system, while Proto Hologram will provide the platform allowing the virtual Ozzy to speak, move and interact with audiences in real time.
Jack also defended the ambitious nature of the project in a video shared on his YouTube channel.
He said: "Here's the thing, it's gonna be so tasteful what we're doing. It's not gonna be f------ lame.
"It's really complex what we're doing. This isn't just like hooking up an image of my dad to ChatGPT. This is some high-level technology that we're gonna be working with, and it's gonna feel very real, and it's kind of wild how it will be utilized."
Before his death, Ozzy had publicly joked about the possibility of being recreated through technology.
He said: "If I'm gone, I don't have a say in the matter. I can't complain. I'm the prince of darkness; I will haunt you. Go f------ wild!"
Hyperreal chief executive Remington Scott said the recreation had been built with the full involvement of the Osbourne family.
He said: "Every element of this avatar was built exclusively from authenticated, approved source material: curated, consented, and controlled by the people who love him most."
Ozzy's stormy life was characterized by his rampant drink and drug abuse, as well as a string of infidelities while married to Sharon, but insiders say his family adored him until his last breath as a dad and husband.