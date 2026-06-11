EXCLUSIVE: Why Sharon Osbourne is Fuming Over Rage-Filled Fan Reaction to Ozzy Osbourne Hologram 'Cash Grab'

The project, developed with Hyperreal and Proto Hologram, will create a hyperreal avatar of Ozzy, who died in July 2025 aged 76.

The virtual recreation is expected to appear in concerts, films, advertisements and interactive experiences in the US and Britain, but, as we revealed, the announcement has triggered a furious backlash from some fans who have branded the idea a cynical attempt to profit from the Black Sabbath frontman's death.

Sources close to the family told us Sharon has been stunned by the intensity of the criticism and believes detractors have misunderstood the motivation behind the project.

One insider said: "Sharon sees this as a way of keeping Ozzy's personality and influence alive for future generations. She feels people are rushing to judge something they haven't even seen yet."

Another source added: "The reaction has genuinely upset her because she believes Ozzy would have loved the technological side of it. From her perspective, this is about celebrating his life and introducing him to audiences who never had the chance to experience him."