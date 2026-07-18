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Home > Exclusives > Nicole Kidman
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EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Rejects Ex Keith Urban — Again… A-Lister Has 'Dashed Desperado's Dream of Reuniting'

nicole kidman rejects keith urban reunion hopes again
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman rejects Keith Urban's reunion hopes again, ending speculation about a possible comeback.

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July 18 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Country hunk Keith Urban had hoped to win back ex-wife Nicole Kidman – but the Big Little Lies beauty dashed his dream, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Keith absolutely wanted Nicole back," a source said. "He believed they could work through their problems. Nicole had already moved on."

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Kidman Moved On Despite Urban Sparking Reunion Rumors With Birthday Tribute

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A source claimed Keith Urban hoped to reconcile with Nicole Kidman after their split.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A source claimed Keith Urban hoped to reconcile with Nicole Kidman after their split.

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The exes finalized their divorce in January after nearly 20 years of marriage – and insiders said Kidman isn't looking back.

Last month, Urban posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Kidman on Instagram, triggering rumors of a possible reunion.

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Kidman Wants Peaceful Co-Parenting, But Romance Is Officially Off the Table

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An insider said Kidman wants a healthy co-parenting relationship with Urban, but 'romance is off the table.'
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

An insider said Kidman wants a healthy co-parenting relationship with Urban, but 'romance is off the table.'

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But a friend told RadarOnline.com: "Nicole made it clear the marriage was over."

According to a source, Kidman wants "a healthy co-parenting relationship" for the sake of their two teen daughters, but "romance is off the table."

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