EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Rejects Ex Keith Urban — Again… A-Lister Has 'Dashed Desperado's Dream of Reuniting'
July 18 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Country hunk Keith Urban had hoped to win back ex-wife Nicole Kidman – but the Big Little Lies beauty dashed his dream, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Keith absolutely wanted Nicole back," a source said. "He believed they could work through their problems. Nicole had already moved on."
Kidman Moved On Despite Urban Sparking Reunion Rumors With Birthday Tribute
Kidman Wants Peaceful Co-Parenting, But Romance Is Officially Off the Table
But a friend told RadarOnline.com: "Nicole made it clear the marriage was over."
According to a source, Kidman wants "a healthy co-parenting relationship" for the sake of their two teen daughters, but "romance is off the table."