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EXCLUSIVE: Wannabe Spencer Pratt's D.C. Dreams — How Reality Star Is 'Setting His Sights on Highest Corridors of Power'

Spencer Pratt is allegedly setting his sights on a political career in Washington, D.C., after reality TV.
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt is allegedly setting his sights on a political career in Washington, D.C., after reality TV.

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July 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Reality star Spencer Pratt is setting his sights on Washington, D.C., after his recent defeat in L.A.'s mayoral race, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Having earlier received praise from President Donald Trump, insiders said Pratt has remained in contact with people close to the administration and is exploring opportunities to stay in politics.

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Campaign Loss Sparked Bigger Ambitions

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President Donald Trump reportedly remains a key connection as Spencer Pratt explores future political opportunities, insiders claimed.
Source: RS/MPI/Capital Pictures / MEGA

President Donald Trump reportedly remains a key connection as Spencer Pratt explores future political opportunities, insiders claimed.

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"Most people thought the campaign was the end of Spencer's political ambitions," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He sees it as the first chapter."

Another source explained: "He's media-savvy, fiercely loyal and knows how to dominate a news cycle."

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A source said Pratt views his unsuccessful Los Angeles mayoral campaign as 'the first chapter.'
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A source said Pratt views his unsuccessful Los Angeles mayoral campaign as 'the first chapter.'

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An insider added: "Don't underestimate him. Trump likes unconventional people who know how to connect with audiences. Spencer fits that mold."

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