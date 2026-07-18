EXCLUSIVE: Wannabe Spencer Pratt's D.C. Dreams — How Reality Star Is 'Setting His Sights on Highest Corridors of Power'
July 18 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Reality star Spencer Pratt is setting his sights on Washington, D.C., after his recent defeat in L.A.'s mayoral race, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Having earlier received praise from President Donald Trump, insiders said Pratt has remained in contact with people close to the administration and is exploring opportunities to stay in politics.
Campaign Loss Sparked Bigger Ambitions
"Most people thought the campaign was the end of Spencer's political ambitions," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He sees it as the first chapter."
Another source explained: "He's media-savvy, fiercely loyal and knows how to dominate a news cycle."
Insiders Say Spencer Fits Trump's Mold for Unconventional Political Talent Perfectly
An insider added: "Don't underestimate him. Trump likes unconventional people who know how to connect with audiences. Spencer fits that mold."