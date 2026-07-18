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EXCLUSIVE: Madonna and Lourdes Make Peace — The Huge Move That Helped Queen of Pop Heal Rift With Her Daughter

Madonna and Lourdes have healed their rift as a major step helps strengthen their mother-daughter bond.
Source: MEGA

Madonna and Lourdes have healed their rift as a major step helps strengthen their mother-daughter bond.

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July 18 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Queen of Pop Madonna has revealed she wrote music with daughter Lourdes Leon, which helped repair their fractured relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Lourdes Slammed Madonna's Controlling Ways as Romances Deepened Their Rift

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Lourdes Leon previously called Madonna a 'control freak' before the pair rebuilt their relationship.'
Source: Courtesy of adidas/MEGA

Lourdes Leon previously called Madonna a 'control freak' before the pair rebuilt their relationship.'

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Now 29, model and singer Lourdes had previously described her 67-year-old mother as a "control freak," even saying she couldn't wait to become financially independent after high school.

But insiders insisted Madonna's headline-making romances also fueled strain between the pair.

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Mother And Daughter Have Rebuilt Their Once-Strained Relationship Into Lasting Harmony

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An insider claimed Madonna's relationships with younger boyfriends contributed to tension with Lourdes.'
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

An insider claimed Madonna's relationships with younger boyfriends contributed to tension with Lourdes.'

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"It was never about Madonna being provocative," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "The challenge was the revolving door of much younger boyfriends. Some weren't much older than Lourdes and tried to step into family roles. That created real tension."

However, a source said: "They've both grown. Today, their bond is stronger than ever."

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