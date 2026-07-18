EXCLUSIVE: Madonna and Lourdes Make Peace — The Huge Move That Helped Queen of Pop Heal Rift With Her Daughter

Queen of Pop Madonna has revealed she wrote music with daughter Lourdes Leon , which helped repair their fractured relationship , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lourdes Leon previously called Madonna a 'control freak' before the pair rebuilt their relationship.'

Now 29, model and singer Lourdes had previously described her 67-year-old mother as a "control freak," even saying she couldn't wait to become financially independent after high school.

But insiders insisted Madonna's headline-making romances also fueled strain between the pair.