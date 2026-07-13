Jimmy Kimmel Ruthlessly Mocks Mitch McConnell's Health Crisis After Senator's Team Releases Hospital Photo Amid 'Brain Dead' Rumors
July 13 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel took a swing at Mitch McConnell, who remains hospitalized nearly a month after he was found unconscious at his Washington, D.C., home, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The late-night host, who is currently on a break from television, didn't let his time away from the spotlight stop him from weighing in on current events. After the 84-year-old Kentucky Senator's team shared a photo, Kimmel mocked McConnell by seemingly editing his own face into the spot where the politician's face would be.
Jimmy Kimmel Bashes Mitch McConnell's Health Update
"For those who've been asking, I'm feeling great," he wrote.
As Radar previously reported, Kimmel's dig was directed at McConnell's recent picture that he shared along with an update on his health after weeks of silence. In the photo, the senator smiled as he sat in a hospital bed next to his wife, Elaine Chao.
McConnell Releases Statement on Health
"I can assure you that I’ve been a good patient. At my age, I tend to do what my doctors tell me to do," he said at the time. "I’ve submitted to every test they can think of to help figure out what caused this incident. And I’m continuing to do everything they ask to speed my recovery."
The update came roughly one month after first responders were called to his residence on June 14. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but his team did not confirm the cause of the health scare.
McConnell has since been away from the spotlight and his voting duties in the Senate. For now, his team admitted, McConnell is still only able to serve in a limited capacity. However, they claimed he is taking phone calls and participating in other congressional work.
In fact, multiple Republicans attempted to corroborate this story.
Scott Jennings, a CNN commentator and longtime McConnell adviser, wrote online, "We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."
Kimmel Receives Praise From Famous Friends
As for Kimmel, his famous pals were thrilled with his antics, happy to see the comedian still thriving during his break.
Representative Jasmine Crockett, an adversary of the MAGA movement, wrote: “DIDNT Ask BUT soooo glad to know !! Actually didn’t know to ask.”
McConnell's Hospital Stay Sparks Conspiracy Theories
The circumstances surrounding McConnell's health scare have been widely scrutinized as even Republican pundit Laura Loomer claimed MAGA was participating in a "cover-up."
The timing of McConnell's latest update only fueled further conspiratorial speculation. After all, it was dropped mere hours after the news that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham died. A double death for MAGA, the opposition speculated, could have grave implications for their voting plans.
Graham died at age 71 "from a brief and sudden illness," his team confirmed on Sunday.