Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Ruthlessly Mocks Mitch McConnell's Health Crisis After Senator's Team Releases Hospital Photo Amid 'Brain Dead' Rumors

A photo of Jimmy Kimmel alongside a photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel wasn't afraid to mock Mitch McConnell.

Profile Image

July 13 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jimmy Kimmel took a swing at Mitch McConnell, who remains hospitalized nearly a month after he was found unconscious at his Washington, D.C., home, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The late-night host, who is currently on a break from television, didn't let his time away from the spotlight stop him from weighing in on current events. After the 84-year-old Kentucky Senator's team shared a photo, Kimmel mocked McConnell by seemingly editing his own face into the spot where the politician's face would be.

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Bashes Mitch McConnell's Health Update

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Kimmel edited the released photo of McConnell.

Article continues below advertisement

"For those who've been asking, I'm feeling great," he wrote.

As Radar previously reported, Kimmel's dig was directed at McConnell's recent picture that he shared along with an update on his health after weeks of silence. In the photo, the senator smiled as he sat in a hospital bed next to his wife, Elaine Chao.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

McConnell Releases Statement on Health

A photo of Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao
Source: MEGA

McConnell claimed his medical team was aiding in his speedy recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

"I can assure you that I’ve been a good patient. At my age, I tend to do what my doctors tell me to do," he said at the time. "I’ve submitted to every test they can think of to help figure out what caused this incident. And I’m continuing to do everything they ask to speed my recovery."

The update came roughly one month after first responders were called to his residence on June 14. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but his team did not confirm the cause of the health scare.

McConnell has since been away from the spotlight and his voting duties in the Senate. For now, his team admitted, McConnell is still only able to serve in a limited capacity. However, they claimed he is taking phone calls and participating in other congressional work.

In fact, multiple Republicans attempted to corroborate this story.

Scott Jennings, a CNN commentator and longtime McConnell adviser, wrote online, "We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel Receives Praise From Famous Friends

A photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Even Rep. Crockett was impressed with his burn.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Kimmel, his famous pals were thrilled with his antics, happy to see the comedian still thriving during his break.

Representative Jasmine Crockett, an adversary of the MAGA movement, wrote: “DIDNT Ask BUT soooo glad to know !! Actually didn’t know to ask.”

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
A photo of Sam Neill

'Jurassic Park' Icon Sam Neill's Eerie Death Confession Resurfaces After Star's Tragic Passing at 78

princess diana jfk jr secret bond

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana and JFK Jr. – The Lies, Lust and Shocking Offer at Heart of Pair's Secret Bond

Article continues below advertisement

McConnell's Hospital Stay Sparks Conspiracy Theories

A photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

McConnell has spent nearly a month in the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding McConnell's health scare have been widely scrutinized as even Republican pundit Laura Loomer claimed MAGA was participating in a "cover-up."

The timing of McConnell's latest update only fueled further conspiratorial speculation. After all, it was dropped mere hours after the news that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham died. A double death for MAGA, the opposition speculated, could have grave implications for their voting plans.

Graham died at age 71 "from a brief and sudden illness," his team confirmed on Sunday.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.