Jimmy Kimmel Ruthlessly Mocks Mitch McConnell's Health Crisis After Senator's Team Releases Hospital Photo Amid 'Brain Dead' Rumors

"I can assure you that I’ve been a good patient. At my age, I tend to do what my doctors tell me to do," he said at the time. "I’ve submitted to every test they can think of to help figure out what caused this incident. And I’m continuing to do everything they ask to speed my recovery."

The update came roughly one month after first responders were called to his residence on June 14. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but his team did not confirm the cause of the health scare.

McConnell has since been away from the spotlight and his voting duties in the Senate. For now, his team admitted, McConnell is still only able to serve in a limited capacity. However, they claimed he is taking phone calls and participating in other congressional work.

In fact, multiple Republicans attempted to corroborate this story.

Scott Jennings, a CNN commentator and longtime McConnell adviser, wrote online, "We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."