EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's 'CIA Shame' — Radar Lifts Lid on Furious Reaction to $2Million Kennedy Center 'Spy Bribe' Case

The lawsuit was brought by Dutch oil trader Niels Troost, who alleges Srivastava defrauded him of more than $43million by claiming to have intelligence connections.

The case has intensified attention on the Kennedy Center, which has faced mounting criticism and legal challenges since Trump, 79, assumed control of the institution and embarked on a sweeping restructuring effort.

According to reports, the disputed donation was linked to plans for a permanent exhibition celebrating US intelligence agencies in a venue formerly known as the Africa Lounge.

Sources familiar with the matter told Radar the allegations have generated concern because they suggest the donation may have been used to strengthen ties with figures close to the White House during an ongoing commercial dispute.

One source said: "The optics are deeply embarrassing. When questions are being raised about someone's claimed intelligence background, a multimillion-dollar contribution to a major institution connected to the administration is always going to attract attention."