EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's 'CIA Shame' — Radar Lifts Lid on Furious Reaction to $2Million Kennedy Center 'Spy Bribe' Case
June 8 2026, Updated 11:48 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has been drawn into fresh controversy after a lawsuit alleged the Kennedy Center accepted a $2million donation from a man accused of posing as a CIA operative in an effort to gain influence during a bitter business dispute – prompting renewed scrutiny of the arts institution's operations under the president's leadership.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the legal complaint, filed in California and amended this week, centers on Gaurav Srivastava, who is accused of falsely presenting himself as a CIA-linked figure while cultivating relationships in Washington.
$43M Lawsuit Rocks Kennedy Center
The lawsuit was brought by Dutch oil trader Niels Troost, who alleges Srivastava defrauded him of more than $43million by claiming to have intelligence connections.
The case has intensified attention on the Kennedy Center, which has faced mounting criticism and legal challenges since Trump, 79, assumed control of the institution and embarked on a sweeping restructuring effort.
According to reports, the disputed donation was linked to plans for a permanent exhibition celebrating US intelligence agencies in a venue formerly known as the Africa Lounge.
Sources familiar with the matter told Radar the allegations have generated concern because they suggest the donation may have been used to strengthen ties with figures close to the White House during an ongoing commercial dispute.
One source said: "The optics are deeply embarrassing. When questions are being raised about someone's claimed intelligence background, a multimillion-dollar contribution to a major institution connected to the administration is always going to attract attention."
Donation Sparks Influence Questions
Another source told us: "People are asking why such a large donation was accepted when there were already concerns surrounding the donor. The issue isn't simply the money – it's whether access and influence were part of the equation.
"This lawsuit has amplified existing worries about governance and oversight. The allegations paint a picture of someone attempting to use prestige and connections to bolster his standing in Washington."
Troost's complaint alleges Srivastava leveraged supposed CIA links to secure trust and financial advantage.
Srivastava has rejected the allegations and described the legal claims as false, although he has not publicly provided detailed explanations regarding the Kennedy Center contribution.
A spokesperson for the Kennedy Center confirmed the organization received a private donation connected to the space previously known as the Africa Lounge, but said arrangements relating to the project had not been finalized.
Trump's Overhaul Under Fire
The allegations come amid wider controversy surrounding the Kennedy Center's direction under Trump.
In February 2025, Trump was elected chair of the institution and quickly replaced numerous board members with his own appointees as part of a broader overhaul.
Critics have argued the changes risk politicizing one of the country's most prominent cultural organizations.
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse previously accused the center of operating as "a slush fund and private club for Trump’s friends and political allies."
Richard Grenell, who was selected by Trump to lead the institution, has rejected such criticism, describing it as politically motivated and inaccurate.
The lawsuit also arrives as federal courts continue to examine aspects of the center's management.
Judges have recently intervened in disputes involving the institution, including rulings affecting branding decisions and plans for an extended renovation of its concert hall.
Srivastava previously attracted national attention in a media profile that described him as "part Austin Powers, part James Bond" and portrayed him as a figure whose wealth and connections enabled access to influential circles in Washington.
A lawyer representing Srivastava has declared their client "never participated in any blackmail, fraud, threats, or extortion."