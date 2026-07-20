'Search That Desert': Retired FBI Agent Sounds Alarm in Desperate Push to Find Missing Nancy Guthrie's Body Nearly 6 Months After Abduction

Coffindaffer drew parallels between Nancy and Thelma Gaston, noting on X that she "was a millionaire who went missing 40 years ago when she was 80."

"Her remains were finally found near Sugarloaf Mountain in a desolate area," she continued, noting the woman was found in a shallow grave by a passerby collecting firewood in Riverside County in November 1981.

Unfortunately, her body was too "severely decomposed" to make a positive identification. Gaston's remains were finally identified this past May thanks to advances in "investigative genetic genealogy, in conjunction with dental records," 45 years after she vanished.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced the discovery on July 15, prompting Coffindaffer's plea for a renewed search in Nancy's case.