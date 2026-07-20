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Home > Celebrity > Blake Lively

Blake Lively Breaks Cover by Appearing at World Cup Final After Taylor Swift Wedding Snub — And Shows Off New 'Girl Squad'

Blake Lively made a major appearance since being snubbed from Taylor Swift's wedding.
Source: @blakelively;Instagram/MEGA

Blake Lively made a major appearance since being snubbed from Taylor Swift's wedding.

July 20 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

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Blake Lively has made a major public appearance after being snubbed from ex-BFF Taylor Swift's wedding.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Gossip Girl star, 38, attended Sunday's World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19.

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Girls' Day at World Cup Final

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picture of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Lively attended the soccer game with pals Kendall and Libby Glazer, plus Emma Gray.

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That same day, she posted a snap of herself and her gal pals – Kendall and Libby Glazer, founders of Stoney Clover Lane, as well as her longtime friend Emma Gray – from their seats on her Instagram Stories.

This comes two weeks after Lively was notably absent from Swift's wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce.

The Love Story hitmaker is godmother to Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds' four children, but after their fallout, they’re no longer close and they were both left off the lengthy wedding guest list.

RadarOnline.com also recently told how Swift has even lost contact with her godchildren, with insiders saying she feels that "chapter" of her life has closed.

A source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "When Taylor’s friendship with Blake and Ryan ended, her role as an active godmother naturally faded too."

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'No Longer Part of Taylor's Inner Circle'

picture of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Ex-BFF Lively and Swift are no longer close.

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"There wasn’t a falling out with the children," added the source. "She simply isn't part of their everyday lives anymore."

Addressing Lively and Reynolds missing the star-studded wedding, the source noted, "Years ago they would have been front and center. Today, they're no longer part of Taylor's inner circle."

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'Nobody Can Blame Lack Of Space'

picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Swift didn't include her former BFF on her massive wedding guest list.

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As for Lively and Reynolds, they were photographed 300 miles away from New York City on the weekend of Swift's Madison Square Garden nuptials. The couple was supporting their daughter Betty, 6, as she competed in a horse show at a farm in Lake Placid, New York, while the singer’s A-list pals were descending on the Big Apple.

Swift and Kelce invited over 1,000 people to their wedding, so for Lively and Reynolds to miss out, it emphasized just how big the fallout was between them.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "Madison Square Garden holds more than 20,000 people. If Blake isn't there, nobody can blame a lack of space."

“The guest list is so massive that Blake's absence becomes impossible to ignore. People will notice immediately," the insider continued. "This isn't about logistics or capacity. If Blake is left off the list, it's personal."

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picture of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift reportedly fell out with Lively after being dragged into lawsuit.

As Radar previously reported, Swift and Lively fell out after the singer was subpoenaed in the actress's lawsuit against It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni. The subpoena was later withdrawn.

The singer was pulled into the rollercoaster saga last year when Baldoni filed a $400million countersuit accusing Lively and her husband of defamation. Explosive text messages from Baldoni's complaint also revealed Lively had appeared to refer to the superstar singer and others as her "dragons."

"Her friends also think that Blake's 'I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons' text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic," the source said. "She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession."

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