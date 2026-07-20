Blake Lively Breaks Cover by Appearing at World Cup Final After Taylor Swift Wedding Snub — And Shows Off New 'Girl Squad'

That same day, she posted a snap of herself and her gal pals – Kendall and Libby Glazer, founders of Stoney Clover Lane, as well as her longtime friend Emma Gray – from their seats on her Instagram Stories.

This comes two weeks after Lively was notably absent from Swift's wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce.

The Love Story hitmaker is godmother to Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds' four children, but after their fallout, they’re no longer close and they were both left off the lengthy wedding guest list.

RadarOnline.com also recently told how Swift has even lost contact with her godchildren, with insiders saying she feels that "chapter" of her life has closed.

A source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack: "When Taylor’s friendship with Blake and Ryan ended, her role as an active godmother naturally faded too."