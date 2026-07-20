'RHOC' Star Diagnosed With Tongue Cancer: Jeana Keough, 70, 'Exhausted' and 'Malnourished' as Family Launches GoFundMe to Pay for Extensive Treatment
July 20 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough has been diagnosed with tongue cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reality TV favorite's daughter, Kara, has launched a GoFundMe to help cover costs for her mom's medical bills and loss of earnings.
It's Become 'A Full Cancer Battle'
She told how Keough initially believed the sore in her tongue was caused by a tooth rubbing against it.
But after a biopsy, her "worst fears" were confirmed – "squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue."
And after a second survey, the cancer had spread.
Kara explained: "What we thought would be a one-time surgery became a full cancer battle. Jeana is now in her fifth week of chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy."
"The treatments are relentless," Kara continued. "She is exhausted, struggling to stay awake, and becoming malnourished because the pain in her tongue and throat makes swallowing even the smallest bites or sips incredibly difficult.
"Every day is a battle just to get enough nutrition and hydration to continue treatment."
Kara explained the Bravo alum, 70, has been unable to work her commission-based job and has lost a massive amount of income.
Additionally, Kara said that she and her partner, Kyle Bosworth, feel helpless, being unable to assist Keough, as they live across the country with three young children.
"We've often wished we could simply be there to help with the everyday things that become overwhelming during cancer treatment," she continued, sharing that she is currently visiting Keough in Orange County and is "seeing first-hand what she's facing."
Treatment Costs Spiraling
"I realize even more how much support she needs – not just while I’m here, but after I return home," Kara wrote. "My brothers (Shane and Colton) and I want to help make sure Mum feels cared for, loved, and supported throughout this fight."
Kara said funds would go towards the former RHOC star's "expenses, everyday living costs, nutrition, and the additional support she needs while undergoing treatment."
She shared a link to her Instagram page on Sunday, July 19, also praising her mother's strength through her treatment journey.
"She is kind to everyone — even to people who have nothing to offer her in return," Kara gushed.
"She is generous to a fault. She gives people the benefit of the doubt, even when they've proven, over and over again, that they don’t deserve her grace.
"At Jeana's house, 'the more, the merrier' isn’t just a saying — it’s how she lives. Everyone is welcome. She never guards her friendships or makes people feel like outsiders. She has a gift for making people feel seen, included and loved."
She continued on Sunday: "Everyone who knows her knows this: she’s almost impossibly optimistic in the face of terrifying things — wildfires, cancer (and) uncertainty."
Keough was an original member of the RHOC cast and stayed on the series for five seasons, spanning from 2006 to 2010.