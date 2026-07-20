'RHOC' Star Diagnosed With Tongue Cancer: Jeana Keough, 70, 'Exhausted' and 'Malnourished' as Family Launches GoFundMe to Pay for Extensive Treatment

"The treatments are relentless," Kara continued. "She is exhausted, struggling to stay awake, and becoming malnourished because the pain in her tongue and throat makes swallowing even the smallest bites or sips incredibly difficult.

"Every day is a battle just to get enough nutrition and hydration to continue treatment."

Kara explained the Bravo alum, 70, has been unable to work her commission-based job and has lost a massive amount of income.

Additionally, Kara said that she and her partner, Kyle Bosworth, feel helpless, being unable to assist Keough, as they live across the country with three young children.

"We've often wished we could simply be there to help with the everyday things that become overwhelming during cancer treatment," she continued, sharing that she is currently visiting Keough in Orange County and is "seeing first-hand what she's facing."