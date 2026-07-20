Meghan Markle Suffers Fresh Humiliation as Netflix Leaves 'With Love, Meghan' Out of Emmys Celebration After Controversial Daytime Nod

The platform launched a special "Netflix Emmy Collection" showcasing its nominated dramas, comedies, reality shows, and documentaries, but With Love, Meghan was nowhere to be found, despite her series earning a highly controversial Daytime Emmy nomination.

Meghan Markle has suffered another humiliating professional setback after Netflix snubbed her now-canceled lifestyle series from its homepage spotlight celebrating the streamer's 2026 Emmy nominees, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Some of this year's highlights include the final season of Stranger Things , nominee Keri Russell and her show The Diplomat, the dating reality series Love on the Spectrum, and the Rafael Nadal documentary Rafa.

It includes the 2026 contenders, as well as chances to revisit 2025 winners and nominees and other shows from the streamer's history that have cleaned up at the Primetime Emmys.

The page is a featured collection where viewers are told they can "take in all of the excitement with new nominees and past winners on Netflix."

Zach Galifianakis' 'This Is Not a Gardening Show' earned an Emmy nod in the category 'With Love, Meghan' likely would have competed in.

The other would have been Outstanding Structured Reality Program, where Netflix included its nominees Queer Eye and Love Is Blind for viewers to check out.

That is the most likely category Markle's series would have competed in had her lifestyle show earned a Primetime Emmy nod.

Even Zach Galifianakis' This Is Not a Gardening Show is up for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series, as the host and executive producer of the Netflix show has his program listed in the streamer's collection.

Netflix has yet to congratulate Markle on her Daytime Emmy nomination, although she cheered herself on in a post to her personal Instagram page after the nods were announced on July 14.

"A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on With Love, Meghan on @netflix. We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!" she wrote in the caption of a post showing a promotional picture from the show's first "season."

The eight episodes dropped in March 2025 and were widely panned by both critics and audiences. The first entry featured Markle infamously giving the entertaining trick of transferring pretzels from their own plastic packaging into a clear cellophane bag, which became widely parodied on social media.

Netflix gave the show a second "season" in August 2025 to use up the unused material that was filmed in 2024, but that outing fared even worse.

Season one only ranked 383rd globally, while the second season placed between 1,120th and 1,220th among the streamer's most-viewed shows. A holiday special released shortly after Thanksgiving was also a bomb with viewers and critics. With Love, Meghan was finally canceled in January.