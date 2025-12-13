EXCLUSIVE: How Robin Williams' Mental Crisis Was 'Hiding in Plain Sight' Before He Took His Own Life — 'Why Did No One Step in and Save Him?'

Williams worked alongside Ethan Hawke on the 1989 film Dead Poets Society, and those who witnessed their time on set now believe the warning signs were unmistakable.

Hawke, now 55, recently spoke about Williams on CBS Sunday Morning, saying: "It does not fundamentally change the way I watch the movie because, even at 18, I was aware of the complexity of his emotional life."

"I've had a lot of depression in my family, and it was obvious to me that all that power and that charisma came at a certain cost. (He was) a deeply, deeply sensitive person, who was highly attuned to the energy of a room."

A Hollywood source said the signs Williams was quietly struggling inwardly were far from subtle.

"Robin carried a heaviness even when he was making everyone laugh," one source noted. "It was right there, but people were too dazzled to really see it."