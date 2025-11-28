Robin Williams Death Bombshell: Devastating Health Discovery Made in Iconic Comedian's Autopsy Following His Suicide More Than a Decade Ago

The autopsy revealed the Good Will Hunting star, who was 63 when he took his own life on August 11, 2014, suffered from Lewy Body dementia (LBD), a progressive brain disease that can result in cognitive, motor, and behavioral issues.

The disease is the second-most-common degenerative brain disease after Alzheimer’s.

Though Williams was not aware of the diagnosis at the time of his death, according to the report, he was having a "hard time sleeping and was restless due to his Parkinson’s and anxiety issues, which is why he was sleeping in a separate bedroom" from his wife, Susan Schneider.

Per the report: Susan "left the house around 1030 hours this morning to run errands … and became concerned when the subject had not come out of his room" so she slipped a note "under the bedroom door, asking the subject if he was ok."

Susan and a friend were able to pop the lock with a paperclip, at which time Williams was found "unresponsive on the floor... No rescue efforts were attempted, as obvious signs of postmortem changes were present, including lividity and rigor."