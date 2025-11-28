Robin Williams Death Bombshell: Devastating Health Discovery Made in Iconic Comedian's Autopsy Following His Suicide More Than a Decade Ago
Nov. 28 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Depression, anxiety, and Parkinson’s disease weren’t the only issues plaguing Robin Williams in the months before his suicide, RadarOnline.com can report.
A closer look at his autopsy reveals the beloved actor and comedian also showed signs of dementia.
Robin Williams' Shocking Autopsy Discovery
The autopsy revealed the Good Will Hunting star, who was 63 when he took his own life on August 11, 2014, suffered from Lewy Body dementia (LBD), a progressive brain disease that can result in cognitive, motor, and behavioral issues.
The disease is the second-most-common degenerative brain disease after Alzheimer’s.
Though Williams was not aware of the diagnosis at the time of his death, according to the report, he was having a "hard time sleeping and was restless due to his Parkinson’s and anxiety issues, which is why he was sleeping in a separate bedroom" from his wife, Susan Schneider.
Per the report: Susan "left the house around 1030 hours this morning to run errands … and became concerned when the subject had not come out of his room" so she slipped a note "under the bedroom door, asking the subject if he was ok."
Susan and a friend were able to pop the lock with a paperclip, at which time Williams was found "unresponsive on the floor... No rescue efforts were attempted, as obvious signs of postmortem changes were present, including lividity and rigor."
Friends Noticed 'Drastic Changes' in Robin Williams' Mood
Years later, Williams' family and friends said the diagnosis helped explain the drastic changes in the Mrs. Doubtfire star's mood during his final months alive.
A longtime pal said, "At first, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's. But Robin's behavior began to become more and more erratic and bizarre."
Williams' last days were tragically spent in a paranoid frenzy, which included him researching drugs online, convinced he was suffering from something other than Parkinson's, and fixating on his designer watches being stolen.
Williams' Wife Opens Up About Her Husband's Death
After years of seclusion, Schneider opened up about the Oscar winner's suicide in 2018, revealing she doesn't blame her husband for his actions, and how she feels Lewy Body Dementia was at the heart of his decision to end his life.
Schneider said the actor was struggling badly with his health and "would've had maybe three years left" of life if he "was lucky" with his deteriorating physical condition.
"And they would've been hard years," his wife of three years said, noting that the beloved star was "just disintegrating" before her eyes.
Robin Williams' Health Downturn
She shared: "Lewy Body Dementia killed Robin ... it's what took his life. I don't think he was trying to hit his head on the door. I know that's right. And I know he was angry with himself, and he was fed up with this, and he was expressing anger."
Schneider said that they "were living a nightmare" with his health downturn.
She also shared the day he took his own life, she couldn't initially see him, as emergency crews worked on the funnyman.
"I just wanted to see my husband. And I got to see him ... and I got to pray with him," she said. "And I got to tell him, 'I forgive you 50 billion percent, with all my heart. You're the bravest man I've ever known.'"