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Home > News > Kai Trump

Kai Trump's Abs Steal the Show in New Video as The Don's Granddaughter, 19, Dances in a String Bikini

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram, @kaitrumpgolder/TikTok

Fans went wild over Kai Trump's bikini video.

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July 15 2026, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump flaunted her toned stomach in a string bikini top after admitting she was working hard for six-pack abs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

President Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter was praised online by fans in a new TikTok video, but others were left alarmed by her recent body-baring content.

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Kai Trump Showed Off Her Six-Pack Abs

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Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolder/TikTok

Kai Trump flaunted her abs in a striped bikini top.

Kai rocked her signature striped bikini top in a vibrant mix of lime green, white, pink and orange. She paired it with a faded denim miniskirt, a makeup-free face, and a pair of glasses.

The recent high school graduate danced to the Black Eyed Peas song Meet Me Halfway while in a bathroom, as two of her close pals could be seen in the background.

In the comments section, Kai's 3.7 million TikTok followers were incredibly impressed with her shredded stomach.

"Those abs get it, girl," one user raved, while a second gushed, "Omgosh!!! Those abs are amazing."

A third shared, "Kai, you look so amazing. Wow," while a fourth person cheered, "That's like an 8-pack!"

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'You're Too Good for Bikini Pics'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolder/TikTok

Kai Trump pulled some dance moves in her TikTok video while wearing a bikini top.

However, others worried about Kai sharing more bikini content, which is something relatively new for the incoming University of Miami freshman.

"You are too good for bikini pics. You are so much better than that. Keep it classy like you do!!" a fifth fan warned Kai.

The aspiring golf pro didn't share swimsuit content prior to graduating from The Benjamin School in May.

Her father, Donald Trump Jr, was also called out for sharing a bikini photo with his daughter in a 19th birthday tribute, showing her sitting next to him on a beachside swing.

In the photo tribute on May 13, Kai was seen in the same bikini she was wearing in the dance video, as one person told him in the comments, "You post the first pics of her in a string bikini."

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Kai Trump Has Been Sharing More Swimsuit Content

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump donned a blue bikini to go snorkeling in the Bahamas.

Ever since, Kai has become more daring with showing skin in her social media content.

She took her 1.5 million YouTube followers on a trip to the Bahamas, where she was joined by four of her closest school pals in a May 30 vlog.

Kai donned several different bikinis as she was seen snorkeling, feeding sea turtles, jet skiing, and cliff jumping.

The vacay took place shortly after her dad's wedding to Palm Beach, Florida, socialite Bettina Anderson, as the private ceremony was held on Little Pipe Cay in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend.

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Kai Trump Is on a Workout Mission

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trum lifted her shirt to show off her growing six-pack in a recent vlog.

Kai showing off her chiseled torso comes days after she first let fans know she was on a mission to get serious abs.

In a YouTube vlog giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Fourth of July celebrations at the White House, the New York City native first took followers on a trip to the gym near her Florida home.

Kai went through the motions in her grueling workout, performing single-arm kettlebell lifts with one knee up on a bench. She also did sets of single-arm cable triceps pushdowns before going on to play a full 18-hole round of golf with a pal.

When she got home, Kai lifted up her sleeveless navy golf shirt to show off her bare stomach.

"Just got home, and guys, look at that," she proudly proclaimed. "Working on my six-pack."

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