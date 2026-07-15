Kai Trump's Abs Steal the Show in New Video as The Don's Granddaughter, 19, Dances in a String Bikini

President Donald Trump 's 19-year-old granddaughter was praised online by fans in a new TikTok video , but others were left alarmed by her recent body-baring content.

Kai Trump flaunted her toned stomach in a string bikini top after admitting she was working hard for six-pack abs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kai rocked her signature striped bikini top in a vibrant mix of lime green, white, pink and orange. She paired it with a faded denim miniskirt, a makeup-free face, and a pair of glasses.

The recent high school graduate danced to the Black Eyed Peas song Meet Me Halfway while in a bathroom, as two of her close pals could be seen in the background.

In the comments section, Kai's 3.7 million TikTok followers were incredibly impressed with her shredded stomach.

"Those abs get it, girl," one user raved, while a second gushed, "Omgosh!!! Those abs are amazing."

A third shared, "Kai, you look so amazing. Wow," while a fourth person cheered, "That's like an 8-pack!"