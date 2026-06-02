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Home > News > Kai Trump

'City Girl' Kai Trump Moans About Stunning Bahamas Nature Walk — And Declares 'There's Nothing Better Than Concrete'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump complained about how much she missed 'concrete' and 'buildings' during a brief nature hike.

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June 2 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, just exposed herself as a total city princess who can't handle the outdoors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 17-year-old heiress was caught complaining about going on a breathtaking tropical walk in the stunning Bahamas, instead of enjoying the paradise surroundings during a luxury vacation with her school friends.

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Kai Trump Is Not a Fan of Hiking

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Kai Trump wore a brightly colored bikini top of her hike.
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump wore a brightly colored bikini top of her hike.

Kai shared a YouTube vlog titled "I went to the BAHAMAS with my BEST FRIENDS!" where the teens went on jet-ski trips, fed sea turtles and had snorkeling adventures.

However, a brief trek to get to a cliff jumping spot proved too much for Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump's pampered eldest child.

"So, we're like taking a hike right now to go somewhere," the recent high school grad explained while walking through some sandy brush.

Kai noted that shoes were a "good call," adding, "Imagine we didn't bring shoes. I mean, that would have sucked."

When she complained, "I feel like we've been walking for like 5 minutes now," a pal reminded the first granddaughter, "It's been about a minute and a half."

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Kai Trump Complained She 'Missed Buildings' on a Gorgeous Hike

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump said she was not a 'huge nature person.'

"Guys. The more I do this type of stuff, I realize more of a city girl I am, and how I just love cities," Kai told viewers as she continued to be annoyed by the hike.

"I'm not a huge nature person. Like, I love being on nice golf courses and golf courses in general, but I'm not really a fan of the wild," she groused.

"I miss the buildings," Kai said. "Oh, nothing better than man-made concrete. Come on."

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Not Feeling So Daring

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Donald Trump Jr. had to coax daughter Kai to make a cliff jump.

Kai eventually got to the swimming hole where she needed to be coaxed into the short cliff dive by her friends and dad, explaining, "I think I love life a little too much. I don't know if I want to jump."

"All right, Kai. Let's see what you got, Kai," Don Jr. encouraged his eldest child. "You've got to go. Of course, it's okay. Come on, Kai."

Kai eventually mustered up the courage to take the plunge.

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Donald Trump Jr. Got Married in the Bahamas

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and wife Bettina
Source: @bettinatrump/Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. and wife Bettina tied the knot in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend.

The young ladies were staying at Albany, a luxury resort community on the Bahamian island of New Providence, which Kai highlighted during her vlog.

She felt far more at home at the complex's wave pool and floating down the lazy river than out in nature.

It appeared the University of Miami golf recruit and her pals took the trip after their May 15 high school graduation, and near the time her father married his second wife, Bettina Anderson, over Memorial Day weekend on Little Pipe Cay, a secluded 38-acre ultra-private island in the Bahamas.

Kai was there for her dad's nuptials, along with three of his four siblings, including Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany Trump, as well as their respective spouses.

The Prez was unable to attend, telling reporters, "He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small, little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it."

"This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things," The Commander-in-Chief continued, referring to the ongoing conflict abroad.

While the president was unable to attend due to national affairs, his wife, Melania Trump, and Don Jr.'s half-brother, Barron Trump, also skipped the wedding festivities.

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