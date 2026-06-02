'City Girl' Kai Trump Moans About Stunning Bahamas Nature Walk — And Declares 'There's Nothing Better Than Concrete'

Kai shared a YouTube vlog titled "I went to the BAHAMAS with my BEST FRIENDS!" where the teens went on jet-ski trips, fed sea turtles and had snorkeling adventures.

However, a brief trek to get to a cliff jumping spot proved too much for Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump's pampered eldest child.

"So, we're like taking a hike right now to go somewhere," the recent high school grad explained while walking through some sandy brush.

Kai noted that shoes were a "good call," adding, "Imagine we didn't bring shoes. I mean, that would have sucked."

When she complained, "I feel like we've been walking for like 5 minutes now," a pal reminded the first granddaughter, "It's been about a minute and a half."