EXCLUSIVE: Radar Told You First — Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New Dog After We Revealed Couple Bought It As 'Baby Training Pet'

But a gold-framed photograph displayed prominently at her and 36-year-old NFL star Kelce's 1,000-guest wedding at Madison Gate Garden showed the singer cradling the cloudlike canine with her athlete husband by her side, confirming the pair is now dog parents.

It comes after RadarOnline.com was first to reveal Swift and Kelce had bought the dog, with insiders now stressing the pup is being seen as a trial run for parenthood.

Clues about the new pup had been mounting for months.

In March, a white Samoyed was spotted at Westchester County Airport hopping out of Swift’s silver Chevy Suburban, surrounded by her security detail.

Just months earlier, however, Swift had appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and denied having a dog.

"I have never walked a dog in Florida or maybe ever," she told the late-night host.

Kelce himself had already dropped the biggest hint he was a new "dog daddy." On New Year’s Eve, he let slip on his podcast Swift's Christmas present had been the best gift he'd ever received, before catching himself.

"The best gift that I got was from Taylor, but it gives away things that we're trying to keep in-house, so not gonna say it," he told listeners – with fans now saying he was referring to their new dog.