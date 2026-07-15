EXCLUSIVE: Radar Told You First — Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New Dog After We Revealed Couple Bought It As 'Baby Training Pet'
July 15 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have welcomed a purebred white Samoyed into their home – after sources told RadarOnline.com the pooch is being used as "baby training" for the couple as they prepare to start a family.
Self-proclaimed "cat lady" Swift, 36, has long insisted her feline friends – Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button – were the only pets she would ever have.
Wedding Photo Confirms New Pup
But a gold-framed photograph displayed prominently at her and 36-year-old NFL star Kelce's 1,000-guest wedding at Madison Gate Garden showed the singer cradling the cloudlike canine with her athlete husband by her side, confirming the pair is now dog parents.
It comes after RadarOnline.com was first to reveal Swift and Kelce had bought the dog, with insiders now stressing the pup is being seen as a trial run for parenthood.
Clues about the new pup had been mounting for months.
In March, a white Samoyed was spotted at Westchester County Airport hopping out of Swift’s silver Chevy Suburban, surrounded by her security detail.
Just months earlier, however, Swift had appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and denied having a dog.
"I have never walked a dog in Florida or maybe ever," she told the late-night host.
Kelce himself had already dropped the biggest hint he was a new "dog daddy." On New Year’s Eve, he let slip on his podcast Swift's Christmas present had been the best gift he'd ever received, before catching himself.
"The best gift that I got was from Taylor, but it gives away things that we're trying to keep in-house, so not gonna say it," he told listeners – with fans now saying he was referring to their new dog.
Baby Plans Fuel Speculation
A source close to the couple told us: "Radar was first to reveal Swift and Kelce had bought a dog, and it’s being seen as baby training for the couple as they are eager to start a family."
Another insider added: "Taylor's always been a cat person, but Travis grew up with dogs. This feels like a compromise – and a step toward what’s next for them."
For Kelce, animals have always been part of his life.
In Cleveland Heights, the Kelce household was a cat family first.
Their ginger tabby, Flash, named after the comic book character for his impressive speed, was a fixture of their childhood home.
The Kelce brothers eventually got their first dog – Belle, a black and tan dog appearing from family home videos to be a Rottweiler or Doberman type, named after Cleveland Indians slugger Albert Belle.
She arrived in 1995, and can be glimpsed in childhood footage Kelce shared with The Players' Tribune in 2020.
Kelce later had two dogs of his own – Rambo, a Goldendoodle, and Chauncey, a Pomsky – both of which went to his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole after they split in 2022.
Taylor's Life With Pets
Swift, too, grew up surrounded by pets.
Before she got her now- famous cats, there were dogs – two miniature Pinschers named Bug and Baby.
Bug was bought at the mall, one of the first things Swift ever spent her songwriting money on.
Swift’s mother Andrea, got in on the act too, getting Kitty, a Great Dane so enormous Swift once described traveling on a plane with her as "like traveling with a pony."
Swift’s relationship with the giant hound has not always been great.
When Kitty ambushed her mid-Instagram update in 2018, slobbering kisses all over her face, the singer’s reaction said it all, as she said: "Oh God, it’s not a chew toy, it’s my face!"
Her mother's response was: "But I love her."
Families Bond Over New Dog
Last summer, Swift appeared on Kelce's podcast and introduced Jason’s daughters, Wyatt, Ellie, Bennie and Finn, to her cat Benjamin – deliberately going against Jason’s insistence to his girls that cats were "poisonous" and winning her new nieces over in the process.
The girls recently walked down the aisle as flower girls at Swift and Kelce's wedding.
A source said: "Both sides of the Swift and Kelce families have impacted the other with their animal choices.
"Swift turned the Kelce girls into cat people, and the Kelces, it seems, have turned the pop star into a dog lover as she prepares to have her first child with Travis. Their new dog is clearly a baby step in that direction."