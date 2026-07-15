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Home > Exclusives > JonBenet Ramsey
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EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey Evidence Update — Forensic Genetics Lab That Helped Catch Idaho 4 Killer Urges Investigators to Submit DNA to Solve Child Beauty Queen's Cold Case

Photo of JonBenét Ramsey
Source: 60 MINUTES AUSTRALIA/YOUTUBE; magnific

The Othram lab wants JonBenét Ramsey investigators to submit her DNA.

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July 15 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

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The killer behind the murder of JonBenét Ramsey has yet to be caught, but RadarOnline.com can reveal one forensic company is urging police to finally submit the child beauty queen's DNA to a genetic genealogy lab.

David Mittelman, the founder and CEO of Othram, which specializes in genetic genealogy, spoke to Radar and made it clear investigators have a chance to take a major step toward finding the mysterious killer.

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'This Techonology Could Produce Meaningful New Leads'

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Photo of JonBenét Ramsey
Source: Netflix

The identity of JonBenét Ramsey's killer is currently still unknown.

"If suitable evidence remains, applying this technology is a fairly straightforward effort that could produce meaningful new leads," Mittelman, who founded the company in 2018 with his wife Kristen, told us.

Mittelman explained that while "traditional forensic DNA testing requires something to compare the evidence against," Othram's testing "does not depend on a chance database match or a preexisting suspect; we can develop an investigative identity directly from the DNA evidence."

He declared, "If suitable evidence remains in the JonBenét Ramsey case, I would strongly encourage investigators to pursue this approach."

Othram also has an impressive success rate, as the company helped in nabbing the Idaho 4 murderer, Bryan Kohberger. Rachel Morin's killer, Victor Martinez Hernandez, was also caught with Othram's assistance.

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John Ramsey's Fight to Submit Daughter's DNA

Photo of John Ramsey
Source: NETFLIX

The child beauty queen's father, John Ramsey, has offered to fundraise to cover the cost of investigative genetic genealogy.

A woman, known as "the Lady of the Dunes," whose body was found in 1974, was finally identified as Ruth Marie Terry decades later when Othram stepped in as well.

Meanwhile, John Ramsey, the grieving father of JonBenét, is still begging police to step up their efforts and send his dead daughter's DNA to a forensic genetic genealogy lab.

"We did know that a number of items from the crime scene were sent in for testing, and a number were not tested," he recently told Fox News Digital. "We always kind of wondered why. I mean, items that should have been sampled, but they weren't."

According to the 82-year-old, investigators already have the unknown killer's DNA, and now they just need to reach out to forensic genetic genealogy labs.

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'I Firmly Believe That It'll Solve the Case'

Photo of John Ramsey, Patsy Ramsey
Source: MEGA

John and Patsy Ramsey were suspects in their daughter's killing at one point.

In another interview with NewsNation, John revealed, "We've advocated for a year almost that we use forensic genetic genealogy, FGG, which is kind of the latest tool that’s out there. "You have to go to an outside lab, but it's got to be one that knows how to do it."

He had even offered to fundraise to cover the cost of investigative genetic genealogy.

"We've got to use this technique. I firmly believe that it'll solve the case," Ramsey previously said.

The 6-year-old girl was found dead in her parents' basement one day after Christmas in 1996. At one point, both he and his wife, Patsy, were considered suspects. Patsy died of ovarian cancer in 2006.

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Photo of Yvonne 'Missy' Woods
Source: @CBSColorado/youtube

Yvonne 'Missy' Woods, a former DNA analyst who pled guilty to mishandling evidence, once worked on the cold case.

The spotlight landed on the cold case once again after Yvonne 'Missy' Woods, who spent nearly 30 years analyzing DNA evidence for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, pleaded guilty to mishandling key evidence.

Woods was a member of the CBI forensic team during the murder probe of JonBenét, but there is currently no evidence that she tampered with the little girl's DNA. Woods faces up to 16 years behind bars when she's sentenced in September.

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