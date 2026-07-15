EXCLUSIVE: JonBenét Ramsey Evidence Update — Forensic Genetics Lab That Helped Catch Idaho 4 Killer Urges Investigators to Submit DNA to Solve Child Beauty Queen's Cold Case

"If suitable evidence remains, applying this technology is a fairly straightforward effort that could produce meaningful new leads," Mittelman, who founded the company in 2018 with his wife Kristen, told us.

Mittelman explained that while "traditional forensic DNA testing requires something to compare the evidence against," Othram's testing "does not depend on a chance database match or a preexisting suspect; we can develop an investigative identity directly from the DNA evidence."

He declared, "If suitable evidence remains in the JonBenét Ramsey case, I would strongly encourage investigators to pursue this approach."

Othram also has an impressive success rate, as the company helped in nabbing the Idaho 4 murderer, Bryan Kohberger. Rachel Morin's killer, Victor Martinez Hernandez, was also caught with Othram's assistance.