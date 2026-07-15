Bunnie Xo Shares Emotional Message About the 'Violence It Took to Become Gentle' Just Weeks After Ex Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce
July 15 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll are over, and the former adult actress got vulnerable with her followers about where life has taken her.
Without mentioning her country star ex, Bunnie admitted she's grown into a gentler person. She kept her statement relatively vague, letting fans fill in the blanks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bunnie Xo Gets Candid on 'Violence'
A fan commented on her TikTok, "Dude, Bunny is the most gentle cutthroat woman ever. It's wild how it works, but I bet her heart is so big, the real MVP for empowering women."
In response, Bunnie, 46, posted to her TikTok story a photo of herself in a peach colored gown, sitting on the floor with a banister behind her. The model wrote a quote, "No one will ever understand the violence it took to become this gentle."
Bunnie censored out the word "violence" by typing it as "v!ol3nce."
In the video, Bunnie wore her long, blonde hair up in a messy bun. Plus, she accessorized with a cross necklace and put her arm tattoos on full display.
Jelly Roll Shuts Down Sepculation
In mid-June 2025, the couple filed to end their nearly 10-year marriage. However, they stayed relatively quiet on the divorce without a formal statement. However, Jelly Roll decided to shut down speculation during a show.
Shortly after the filing, the 41-year-old singer said on stage, "While we're talking about liars, the internet is a liar too. This is the only time and the only city I'm going to speak about this, so break your camera phones out now."
Once he had everyone's attention, Jelly Roll continued to give a brief insight into their breakup decision by clearing up misconceptions.
He said, "Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her. She will probably be the only woman I'll ever love the way I loved her."
Bunnie Xo Calls Ex Jelly Roll Her 'Best Friend'
He further directed everyone's attention to what Bunnie had to say. "Nobody cheated on nobody," he said. "She just did a whole podcast about it. You can go watch it."
Just ahead of the show, Bunnie reflected on the breakup on her Dumb Blonde podcast. During her candor, Bunnie reminded her fans that they're still having a child together, so they plan to co-parent moving forward.
She said, "J is my best friend. Like, this isn't what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just we served our purpose for each other."
Jelly Roll's Past Cheating Resurfaces
While both couples confirmed that cheating was not the cause of their breakup, infidelity has been an issue between them in the past.
Jelly Roll confessed he cheated on Bunnie with an ex-girlfriend around 2018, which was early in their marriage. The pair worked through the mistake.
However, Bunnie didn't want fans to dwell on that. She noted fans were "so hung up" on that past, but she'd rather focus on how their "future is so much more important and being happy and healthy and best friends through this is probably the biggest gift that we could have given each other."