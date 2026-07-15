Bunnie Xo Shares Emotional Message About the 'Violence It Took to Become Gentle' Just Weeks After Ex Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce

Without mentioning her country star ex, Bunnie admitted she's grown into a gentler person. She kept her statement relatively vague, letting fans fill in the blanks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll are over , and the former adult actress got vulnerable with her followers about where life has taken her.

A fan commented on her TikTok, "Dude, Bunny is the most gentle cutthroat woman ever. It's wild how it works, but I bet her heart is so big, the real MVP for empowering women."

In response, Bunnie, 46, posted to her TikTok story a photo of herself in a peach colored gown, sitting on the floor with a banister behind her. The model wrote a quote, "No one will ever understand the violence it took to become this gentle."

Bunnie censored out the word "violence" by typing it as "v!ol3nce."

In the video, Bunnie wore her long, blonde hair up in a messy bun. Plus, she accessorized with a cross necklace and put her arm tattoos on full display.