EXCLUSIVE: Corey Feldman Longed for Hollywood Comeback After 'Goonies' Co-star Ke Huy Quan's Sudden Shot to Stardom: 'It's Making Him Hopeful'

Ahead of Feldman's 55th birthday on July 16, RadarOnline.com revisits his career, and past hopes to reignite his fame with the help of an old pal.

Corey Feldman longed for his own Hollywood comeback after his childhood co-star Ke Huy Quan's sudden shot to stardom .

Quan began acting at a young age. His breakout role was as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, swiftly followed by The Goonies in 1985.

Although he also appeared in Encino Man, Tales from the Crypt, and a few other films and shows, he called it quits on his acting career in the early 2000s due to a lack of work opportunities. He later began working in other behind-the-scenes jobs in the film industry.

More than 20 years later, he started to dip his toes back into acting, and his career saw an immediate upturn. Specifically, when he starred as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. His work was so powerful he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

He's since earned jobs in Marvel's Loki, Kung Fu Panda 4, Love Hurts, The White Lotus and Zootopia 2.