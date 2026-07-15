EXCLUSIVE: Corey Feldman Longed for Hollywood Comeback After 'Goonies' Co-star Ke Huy Quan's Sudden Shot to Stardom: 'It's Making Him Hopeful'
July 15 2026, Published 4:07 p.m. ET
Corey Feldman longed for his own Hollywood comeback after his childhood co-star Ke Huy Quan's sudden shot to stardom.
Ahead of Feldman's 55th birthday on July 16, RadarOnline.com revisits his career, and past hopes to reignite his fame with the help of an old pal.
Inside Ke Huy Quan's Rollercoaster Hollywood Career
Quan began acting at a young age. His breakout role was as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, swiftly followed by The Goonies in 1985.
Although he also appeared in Encino Man, Tales from the Crypt, and a few other films and shows, he called it quits on his acting career in the early 2000s due to a lack of work opportunities. He later began working in other behind-the-scenes jobs in the film industry.
More than 20 years later, he started to dip his toes back into acting, and his career saw an immediate upturn. Specifically, when he starred as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. His work was so powerful he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
He's since earned jobs in Marvel's Loki, Kung Fu Panda 4, Love Hurts, The White Lotus and Zootopia 2.
Corey Feldman 'Hopeful' for a Comeback
According to a source, Quan's newfound success caught Feldman's eye as he had also been hoping to revitalize his faltering work as an actor.
"Corey is seeing Ke get this recognition after so many years out of the business, and it’s making him hopeful it could happen for him, too," a source told Radar.
After The Goonies, Feldman starred in classics such as Stand by Me, The Lost Boys, The 'Burbs, and Gremlins. However, his career began to stall as he struggled with trauma from his childhood and substance abuse.
Corey Feldman Has a Reputation as a 'Liability,' Source Claims
In the years since, Feldman has been outspoken about his struggles, claiming that he suffered financial exploitation from his parents and childhood sexual abuse in the industry.
However, Feldman has allegedly earned a reputation in the business as a "liability" over the years, the source claimed.
"Ke is such a nice guy he still promised to try and help – even though there really isn’t a lot he can do," added the source.
Corey Feldman Suffers Medical Emergency
Earlier this year, Feldman suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital. Even worse, he was initially misdiagnosed, leading to rampant rumors of his supposedly failing health.
On June 17, the Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor took to social media to set the record straight for worried fans.
"Im alive & well!" he shared. "It was a big scare bcuz a dr misdiagnosed me & then some1 on the medical staff sent that misdiagnosis 2 the media in real time, based on the result of a preliminary blood test! However it was only food poisoning thank God!"