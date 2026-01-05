EXCLUSIVE: A Horrific Tale of Two Coreys — Radar Reveals How the Hollywood Machine Wrecked Its Most Promising Child Stars of the '80s
Jan. 5 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Corey Feldman, once among the most recognizable child actors on the planet, is again at the center of a painful Hollywood reckoning, as a new documentary reignites controversy over his relationship with his late friend and co-star Corey Haim and the industry RadarOnline.com can reveal made – and unmade – them both.
Feldman, now 54, rose to fame in the 1980s through roles in Stand By Me, The Goonies, Gremlins, and The Lost Boys, becoming a symbol of youthful stardom at a time when Hollywood was minting child celebrities at speed.
Haim, who died in 2010 aged 38, was his closest collaborator and friend, with the pair branded "the two Coreys" after their breakout in The Lost Boys, the 1987 comedy-horror directed by Joel Schumacher.
In the new documentary Corey Feldman vs the World, Feldman alleges Haim attempted to sexually abuse his pal during the production of that film, a claim that has now been angrily rejected by Haim's family and later walked back by Feldman himself.
Footage Obtained 'Unlawfully'
In the film, Feldman recalls an encounter on set, saying: "When we did Lost Boys, Corey said to me, 'Hey, man, let's mess around.' "And I said, 'What do you mean?'"
He continues: "This is what, you know, what guys in the business do, right? You know, you suck each other's d----, or you f--- around – you do this stuff."
Feldman adds: "But you know, when you have got somebody that's trying to come on to you sexually, and you don't want that, and you are a kid, and you are scared, you do whatever you can to stop it from happening."
He concludes, "I was being molested by Corey Haim. Truth be told."
Those remarks prompted a furious response from Haim's mother and confusion after Feldman, a recent contestant on Dancing with the Stars, said the comments had been "mischaracterized" and the footage of his account of the "molestation" was obtained unlawfully.
'The Record in the Film Remains the Same'
Marcie Hume, director of Corey Feldman vs the World, said her aim was not to adjudicate guilt but to present Feldman's account as he gave it.
"As a filmmaker, I gave Corey room to speak and the emotional space to process his own experiences, using his own terminology to reflect that experience," she insisted.
"If he wants to explain or reflect on that language now, that's his right, but the record in the film remains the same."
The documentary also charts Feldman's turbulent adult life, including addiction, financial struggles, and a failed music career fronting Corey Feldman and the Angels.
One former band member, Darci Carpenter, accuses Feldman of "running a straight-up s-- cult," an allegation he also denies, insisting his project was designed to help young women succeed.
Throughout, Feldman repeats long-standing claims he was abused as a child performer by powerful figures in Hollywood.
"I was a slave; nobody loves being a slave," he says, describing film sets as places of isolation rather than privilege.
He has consistently argued the system exploited him and Haim, who many feel were both pushed into adulthood too early.
Haim, the son of a family struggling to manage sudden fame, spiraled into addiction after early success in films such as Lucas and License to Drive.
After his death, Feldman said a "Hollywood mogul" had groomed his friend, adding: "The number one problem in Hollywood was, is, and always will be, paedophilia. It's the big secret."
What emerges from Corey Feldman vs the World is not a neat morality tale, but a bleak portrait of childhood stardom colliding with an industry ill-equipped – or unwilling – to protect its most vulnerable stars.