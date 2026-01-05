EXCLUSIVE: A Horrific Tale of Two Coreys — Radar Reveals How the Hollywood Machine Wrecked Its Most Promising Child Stars of the '80s

In the film, Feldman recalls an encounter on set, saying: "When we did Lost Boys, Corey said to me, 'Hey, man, let's mess around.' "And I said, 'What do you mean?'"

He continues: "This is what, you know, what guys in the business do, right? You know, you suck each other's d----, or you f--- around – you do this stuff."

Feldman adds: "But you know, when you have got somebody that's trying to come on to you sexually, and you don't want that, and you are a kid, and you are scared, you do whatever you can to stop it from happening."

He concludes, "I was being molested by Corey Haim. Truth be told."

Those remarks prompted a furious response from Haim's mother and confusion after Feldman, a recent contestant on Dancing with the Stars, said the comments had been "mischaracterized" and the footage of his account of the "molestation" was obtained unlawfully.