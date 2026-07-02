EXCLUSIVE: Corey Feldman's Crash and Burn — Full Story of How Troubled Former Child Star, 54, Was Raced to Hospital After Mid-Air Collapse

Sources said the 54-year-old Goonies star was aboard a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles when he suddenly became so ill he needed the attention of a doctor who was another passenger on the flight.

Troubled former child star Corey Feldman fueled fright among his fans when he suffered a terrifying mid-flight medical emergency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pilots radioed ahead to LAX airport about his medical emergency so that he could immediately be rushed to the hospital by first responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Initially, doctors were concerned the Lost Boys star was suffering from gallstones or even a life-threatening case of pancreatitis, but after he spent the night in the hospital physicians determined he was suffering from a crippling case of food poisoning.

It wasn't immediately known what the aging Gremlins actor consumed that caused the massive attack, but the day after the incident, he and his representative said: "Corey is doing much better and is now out of the hospital."