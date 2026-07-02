Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Corey Feldman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Corey Feldman's Crash and Burn — Full Story of How Troubled Former Child Star, 54, Was Raced to Hospital After Mid-Air Collapse

corey feldman mid air collapse hospital dash
Source: MEGA

Corey Feldman's mid-air collapse led to a hospital dash, raising fresh concerns about the actor.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 2 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Troubled former child star Corey Feldman fueled fright among his fans when he suffered a terrifying mid-flight medical emergency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the 54-year-old Goonies star was aboard a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles when he suddenly became so ill he needed the attention of a doctor who was another passenger on the flight.

Article continues below advertisement

Medical Emergency Sparks Midair Panic

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Corey Feldman was hospitalized after suffering a mid-flight medical emergency on a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Corey Feldman was hospitalized after suffering a mid-flight medical emergency on a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

The pilots radioed ahead to LAX airport about his medical emergency so that he could immediately be rushed to the hospital by first responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Initially, doctors were concerned the Lost Boys star was suffering from gallstones or even a life-threatening case of pancreatitis, but after he spent the night in the hospital physicians determined he was suffering from a crippling case of food poisoning.

It wasn't immediately known what the aging Gremlins actor consumed that caused the massive attack, but the day after the incident, he and his representative said: "Corey is doing much better and is now out of the hospital."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Rally Around Troubled Star

Article continues below advertisement
Doctors determined Feldman was suffering from severe food poisoning after initially fearing pancreatitis or gallstones.
Source: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Doctors determined Feldman was suffering from severe food poisoning after initially fearing pancreatitis or gallstones.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans rushed to social media to register their concern for the ailing actor, with one writing on his Instagram page, "What happened on the flight bro? Hope your ok [sic]."

The actor has suffered more than his share of troubles, saying his career derailed after he publicly claimed he had been sexually abused as a child actor.

He also divorced his third wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, earlier this year and reportedly was hurt by not being invited to honor slain Stand by Me director Rob Reiner this year with costars Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Flood Corey With Support

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Judy Garland landed the role of Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz' after Shirley Temple's studio declined to release her for the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets From Oz — Radar Takes Stroll Back Down Yellow Brick Road to Uncover Untold Tales About Wizard Movie Classic

mickey rooney personal career setbacks

EXCLUSIVE: How Hollywood Icon Mickey Rooney Was a Fighter to the End — Radar Reveals Legendary Star Refused to Let Personal or Professional Setbacks Slow Him Down

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Fans flooded Feldman's Instagram with messages of support after news of his in-flight medical scare.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Fans flooded Feldman's Instagram with messages of support after news of his in-flight medical scare.

"It felt a little bit like a family reunion I wasn't invited to," he said.

Still, his core group of fans showed their support for the afflicted actor, with one writing on Instagram: "Praying for you Corey! Goonies never say die!"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.