EXCLUSIVE: Corey Feldman's Crash and Burn — Full Story of How Troubled Former Child Star, 54, Was Raced to Hospital After Mid-Air Collapse
July 2 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Troubled former child star Corey Feldman fueled fright among his fans when he suffered a terrifying mid-flight medical emergency, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the 54-year-old Goonies star was aboard a flight from Chicago to Los Angeles when he suddenly became so ill he needed the attention of a doctor who was another passenger on the flight.
Medical Emergency Sparks Midair Panic
The pilots radioed ahead to LAX airport about his medical emergency so that he could immediately be rushed to the hospital by first responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Initially, doctors were concerned the Lost Boys star was suffering from gallstones or even a life-threatening case of pancreatitis, but after he spent the night in the hospital physicians determined he was suffering from a crippling case of food poisoning.
It wasn't immediately known what the aging Gremlins actor consumed that caused the massive attack, but the day after the incident, he and his representative said: "Corey is doing much better and is now out of the hospital."
Fans Rally Around Troubled Star
Fans rushed to social media to register their concern for the ailing actor, with one writing on his Instagram page, "What happened on the flight bro? Hope your ok [sic]."
The actor has suffered more than his share of troubles, saying his career derailed after he publicly claimed he had been sexually abused as a child actor.
He also divorced his third wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, earlier this year and reportedly was hurt by not being invited to honor slain Stand by Me director Rob Reiner this year with costars Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton.
Fans Flood Corey With Support
"It felt a little bit like a family reunion I wasn't invited to," he said.
Still, his core group of fans showed their support for the afflicted actor, with one writing on Instagram: "Praying for you Corey! Goonies never say die!"