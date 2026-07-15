EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Crime Scene Photos — Radar Reveals the Sickening Conditions 16 'Nearly Feral Children' Were Forced to Endure

Gary Siders Jr., 36, wife Elizabeth Siders, 33, along with Gary's parents, father Gary Sr., 73, and mother Christina, 66, were each charged with 16 counts of endangering children after authorities discovered the kids, ranging in age from 18 months to 18 years, living in unspeakable conditions inside their rural Ohio home.

Now, new photos obtained by Radar reveal the inside of the dilapidated 1,850-square-foot house in rural Hamden, about 60 miles southeast of Columbus, with a population of less than 1,000 people.

The home sits on a large yard far away from any neighbors. Yellow police tape now circles the building, while a truck and sedan sit outside on a makeshift driveway.

A pile of trash and boxes lies outside, and a child's bicycle can be seen mixed among the junk.