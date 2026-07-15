EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Crime Scene Photos — Radar Reveals the Sickening Conditions 16 'Nearly Feral Children' Were Forced to Endure
July 15 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
Piles of filth and trash, an unkempt bedroom, and who-knows-what covering a lone toilet provide a hint at just some of the squalor 16 "almost feral" children were subjected to inside an Ohio House of Horrors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The children, who are all from the same family, were living in wretched conditions with human waste all around, while reportedly being confined to just one room for much of the past four years.
A Hidden House of Unspeakable Horrors
Gary Siders Jr., 36, wife Elizabeth Siders, 33, along with Gary's parents, father Gary Sr., 73, and mother Christina, 66, were each charged with 16 counts of endangering children after authorities discovered the kids, ranging in age from 18 months to 18 years, living in unspeakable conditions inside their rural Ohio home.
Now, new photos obtained by Radar reveal the inside of the dilapidated 1,850-square-foot house in rural Hamden, about 60 miles southeast of Columbus, with a population of less than 1,000 people.
The home sits on a large yard far away from any neighbors. Yellow police tape now circles the building, while a truck and sedan sit outside on a makeshift driveway.
A pile of trash and boxes lies outside, and a child's bicycle can be seen mixed among the junk.
Dilapidated and Disgusting Living Conditions
An outside view looking into the home provides only a preview of the disgusting scene within. A child's red wagon lies upside down at the top of a pile of garbage, while a dirty child's high chair sits on a darkly stained carpet.
Empty cups and fast food containers litter the house, as dust as spider webs cover an exposed desk lamp.
Inside a tiny bedroom, various colors and patterns of clothing litter the floor haphazardly, appearing like they haven't been washed in quite some time.
Perhaps most revolting is a dirty toilet surrounded by empty shampoo bottles, empty soda cans and a large green bag that looks like it could be some type of fertilizer.
'It Really Looked Third World'
Authorities said the children were kept in an area measuring approximately 12 feet by 12 feet and covered in human feces. As Radar has reported, the decrepit discovery shocked even the most veteran of police officials.
"Conditions you cannot even imagine people being in, let alone children being in," Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said. "It was terrible. They looked like almost feral animals."
Wilson said investigators were forced to wear masks when entering the trash-filled home.
"It really looked third world. It is not something we are used to seeing in America. I cannot get the smell off of me," said Wilson.
The Children Have Been Removed From the Home
According to court records, Gary Jr. was 18 years old and had only finished ninth grade when he married Elizabeth, who was just 15 and had finished eighth grade. Their oldest child was born two months after their wedding.
Each of the rescued children was medically evaluated and found to have been "abused and suffered serious physical harm," according to the arrest complaint. Seven of the children were hospitalized in the Columbus area, including two who were taken to trauma centers.
"One of the investigative challenges is that [the children] are limited," said county Sheriff Ryan Cain. "They can communicate, but it's extremely limited, and some not at all."
Cain summarized, "Most of our livestock was kept in better conditions than the children. Just a disgusting scene."