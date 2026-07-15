Kamala Harris Mocked Over 'Word Salad' Speech as Critics Say Ex-Veep 'Made Zero Sense'
July 15 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris has been mocked by critics over what they are calling her latest "word salad" speech, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former presidential candidate apparently engaged in some verbal dribbling when she addressed a WNBA locker room.
Kamala Harris Delivers a Pep Talk
Harris attended the Los Angeles Sparks home game against the Chicago Sky over the weekend and spoke with the Sparks players in their locker room, embarking on a rambling message about the "incredible impact" they are having.
"I travel our country, young girls, boys, people of every gender, background, race, watch the W, and understand how inspiring it is," Harris said in her speech, which was shared on X. "So keep doing what you're doing.
"You guys are impacting people who you will never meet, people who may never know your name or mine, but they are aware of what you are doing. And it is giving them a sense of their value and their dignity and what they have a right to expect from this world."
"So, congratulations on this game, but congratulations as much as anything else, for the path you guys are charting. It is extraordinary to watch," she added.
The former Veep wrapped up her pep talk by leading the ladies in a team chant of the word "Together".
'Like a Bad Movie Sequel'
While the Sparks players appeared to embrace Harris and her message, the response online was not as complimentary.
"Kamala Harris gave a locker room speech to a WNBA team that made zero sense and then led a together cheer with them," scoffed conservative sports commentator Clay Travis.
In response, one person tweeted, "Kamala keeps reappearing like a bad movie sequel," as another piled on, "A three-dollar bill makes more sense than that word salad commie."
A user tweeted, "I have no idea what she was trying to say! I think it probably had something to do with giving girls dreams, but she needs a social media and PR director in a bad way."
While another blasted, "Even she doesn't know where she's going to wander with the words coming out of her mouth. The end result is a surprise to everyone. And we can all count on her laughing the hardest at her own jokes and clapping the most at her own speeches."
A Preview of Things to Come for Kamala Harris
Harris' rah-rah speech to the basketball players may have been a preview of how she plans to tackle another run for president.
Despite her crushing 2024 defeat to Donald Trump, the 61-year-old has teased a second shot at the White House in 2028.
"Listen, I might. I might. I'm thinking about it," she admitted to Reverend Al Sharpton in April. "I know what the job is and what it requires…I'll keep you posted."
Kamala Harris Lacks the Support of Her Own Party
However, even members of her own Democratic Party are wary that she might not be the right candidate, especially when compared with popular California Governor Gavin Newsom.
"When you embrace somebody for the job, you really want to embrace a winner, and Newsom would be what you would have to say at the moment is a winner," former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown explained, noting Harris was "the most recent loser" of the presidential race.
Meanwhile, a California donor and early Harris supporter, who remained anonymous, noted, "I have not heard one person suggest it would be good for anything if she ran. We are looking for someone who is fresh and not imposed on the voters. We understood we were stuck with the situation last time, but this is not the case going forward."
A fundraiser who helped raise money for Harris's 2024 run agreed, offering, "I think the electorate is going to be extremely hungry for a new, fresh, younger voice with a different perspective, and who can effectively articulate an agenda for the future.
"I don't believe that Kamala is the right person for this moment by any stretch of your imagination."