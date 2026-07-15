Kamala Harris Mocked Over 'Word Salad' Speech as Critics Say Ex-Veep 'Made Zero Sense'

Harris attended the Los Angeles Sparks home game against the Chicago Sky over the weekend and spoke with the Sparks players in their locker room, embarking on a rambling message about the "incredible impact" they are having.

"I travel our country, young girls, boys, people of every gender, background, race, watch the W, and understand how inspiring it is," Harris said in her speech, which was shared on X. "So keep doing what you're doing.

"You guys are impacting people who you will never meet, people who may never know your name or mine, but they are aware of what you are doing. And it is giving them a sense of their value and their dignity and what they have a right to expect from this world."