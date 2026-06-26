Kamala Harris and Husband Doug Emhoff Put on United Front at the World Cup After Divorce Rumors Exploded Over Ex-Veep's Presidential Ambitions
June 26 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff have continued to battle divorce speculation with a loved-up trip to a World Cup match in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former vice president, 61, and second gentleman, 61, took in the U.S. Men's National Team's final group stage match against Turkey on June 25 at Los Angeles Stadium, as they rubbed shoulders with celebrities and even got a boy band star to take their photo.
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Surrounded By Famous Friends at USMNT Game
"Let’s go @usmnt!( And thank you to our excellent photographer, Lance Bass)," the duo wrote in the caption of a joint post as the former NSYNC member took their pictures, as well as a video.
Bass, 47, was seen taking the photos of the couple with Emhoff's phone, as the entertainment lawyer lovingly placed a Team USA soccer scarf around his wife of 11 years, as the singer wrote in the comments, "Always there for the assist."
The eclectic group had a plum perch above the action on the field in a suite filled with other celebrity fans, including singer Kelly Rowland, The Hunting Wives actress Malin Akerman, and screenwriter Matheos Coelho, in addition to Bass.
The Bye Bye Bye singer happily shared his own photos with the former Veep, as well as a playful selfie with Emhoff, writing in the caption, "Consider this my official application to be Team USA’s hype man."
Kamala Harris Trolled After USMNT Loses Their First World Cup Game
Harris and Emhoff ended up getting trolled on X, as shortly after sharing their post at the game on social media, Turkey scored a last-minute goal to beat the USMNT 3-2 as the match came to a close.
"We were undefeated until they showed up," one person complained about a perceived jinx, while a second sneered, "Apparently, losing is contagious," referring to Donald Trump beating Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
"Bad luck charm confirmed! Next time, leave the politicians at home and let America win!" a third person commented while a fourth brought up questions about Harris and Emhoff's relationship, asking, "Are they still doing the married couple charade?"
Big Changes in Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's Personal Life
The couple was the subject of split rumors when Harris spent much of late 2025 on a book tour that lasted well into this year.
During that time, the couple also made a major change in their private lives, snapping up an $8.1 million Malibu mansion in January after relocating from the Brentwood home Emhoff bought two years before their nuptials, which had served as their primary residence throughout their marriage when Harris wasn't in Washington, D.C.
Before making history as Joe Biden's vice president, she served as California's U.S. senator from 2017 until stepping down in 2021 to join him in the White House.
Kamala Harris 'Thinking About' Running for President in 2028
Harris was handed the top of the ticket in 2024 after Biden bowed out of the race due to questions about his age and cognitive ability to serve another term following a disastrous debate against Trump.
Despite losing to the tycoon, the Oakland, California, native is considering a second shot at the White House in 2028, after passing on the chance to enter the state's 2026 gubernatorial race.
"Listen, I might. I might. I'm thinking about it. I'm thinking about it…I know what the job is and what it requires…I'll keep you posted," Harris told Reverend Al Sharpton in April about her presidential plans.