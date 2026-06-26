Kamala Harris and Husband Doug Emhoff Put on United Front at the World Cup After Divorce Rumors Exploded Over Ex-Veep's Presidential Ambitions

"Let’s go @usmnt!( And thank you to our excellent photographer, Lance Bass)," the duo wrote in the caption of a joint post as the former NSYNC member took their pictures, as well as a video.

Bass, 47, was seen taking the photos of the couple with Emhoff's phone, as the entertainment lawyer lovingly placed a Team USA soccer scarf around his wife of 11 years, as the singer wrote in the comments, "Always there for the assist."

The eclectic group had a plum perch above the action on the field in a suite filled with other celebrity fans, including singer Kelly Rowland, The Hunting Wives actress Malin Akerman, and screenwriter Matheos Coelho, in addition to Bass.

The Bye Bye Bye singer happily shared his own photos with the former Veep, as well as a playful selfie with Emhoff, writing in the caption, "Consider this my official application to be Team USA’s hype man."