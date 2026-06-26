EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Prince William's Staggering Wealth Revealed… And How Ruler's Son is Far Richer Than Him

RadarOnline.com can reveal the debate follows the publication of the Royal Household's latest annual financial accounts, which revealed ruler Charles, 77, has become the first British monarch to voluntarily disclose his personal tax payments since ascending the throne.

King Charles is faced with renewed scrutiny over the scale of royal wealth after the latest financial disclosures highlighted the vast fortunes of both the monarch and his heir, with richer Prince William 's estimated assets now eclipsing those of his father at a time when millions of Britons continue to grapple with a cost-of-living crisis.

The King has often been photographed wearing well-worn suits and jackets, and during a visit to a mosque in London's Brick Lane in 2023, he was pictured with a hole in his sock after removing his shoes to meet worshippers.

Charles has long cultivated a reputation for frugality despite his personal wealth.

The figures have prompted renewed discussion about the scale of royal wealth, public funding, and whether the monarchy should provide greater transparency over its finances.

The disclosures also shed fresh light on the financial position of his eldest son William, 44, whose control of the Duchy of Cornwall gives him an estimated net worth of $1.6billion, compared with the King's estimated $898million fortune.

The latest accounts, however, also detail the continuing costs associated with the monarchy.

The Royal Train, which is due to be retired after another year of service, incurred $211,000 in operating costs despite being used only four times during the reporting period.

Helicopter travel also remained a significant expense, with the King and other members of the Royal Family making 177 journeys at an average cost of about $5,000 each.

The Sovereign Grant, funded through profits generated by the Crown Estate and supporting the King's official duties and the operation of the Royal Household, has also attracted attention after increasing under the latest settlement.

Charles has argued for years in favor of a slimmer monarchy and has sought to modernize aspects of the institution.

As Prince of Wales, he voluntarily published details of his tax payments, a commitment he has maintained as King by becoming the first reigning monarch to disclose the amount of income tax and capital gains tax he pays.

The King has also continued carrying out a demanding public schedule while undergoing treatment for cancer, completing more official engagements than any other member of the Royal Family during the latest reporting year.