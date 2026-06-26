Kylie Jenner's Legal Woes Deepen as Former Chef Alleges 'Grueling Work Conditions Caused Her to Suffer Miscarriage'

Kylie Jenner is facing yet another legal battle after a former private chef filed a lawsuit accusing the star and several associated entities of creating working conditions so demanding they allegedly contributed to the loss of her pregnancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The woman, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week against Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc., Paleo Collective LLC, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, and two individuals identified as Natalie Pukasemvarangkoon and Itzel Sibrian.