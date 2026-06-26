Kylie Jenner's Legal Woes Deepen as Former Chef Alleges 'Grueling Work Conditions Caused Her to Suffer Miscarriage'
June 26 2026, Published 7:14 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is facing yet another legal battle after a former private chef filed a lawsuit accusing the star and several associated entities of creating working conditions so demanding they allegedly contributed to the loss of her pregnancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The woman, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week against Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc., Paleo Collective LLC, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, and two individuals identified as Natalie Pukasemvarangkoon and Itzel Sibrian.
More Legal Trouble For Kylie
The former chef alleges she was required to work grueling shifts with little or no opportunity for adequate breaks while preparing meals and handling duties for Jenner's household.
According to TMZ, the complaint claims the alleged conditions ultimately resulted in extreme physical and emotional stress, which the plaintiff says contributed to a miscarriage.
The lawsuit reportedly seeks damages for alleged pregnancy discrimination, disability discrimination, failure to provide reasonable accommodations, failure to engage in the interactive process, retaliation, wrongful termination and other employment-related claims.
Another Lawsuit Hits Kylie
The outlet reported the plaintiff claims she repeatedly requested accommodations related to her pregnancy, but alleges those requests were ignored before her employment ultimately ended.
This report is the latest lawsuit in a string of legal complaints involving Jenner's household staff.
As Radar previously reported, Jenner was already facing legal action from a former household employee who accused the beauty mogul and members of her management team of labor and employment violations, including allegations involving wages, meal and rest breaks, overtime, and other workplace practices.
Jenner has denied any wrongdoing in the case.
Pressure Keeps Building
The newly reported complaint marks at least the third employment-related lawsuit filed against Jenner or companies connected to her household in recent months, further increasing scrutiny surrounding the employment practices alleged by former staff members.
Jenner has not publicly responded to the latest allegations, and it remains unclear whether attorneys representing the defendants have filed a formal response in court.
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Beauty Empire Rolls On
Despite the latest legal filing, Jenner has continued sharing updates from her personal and professional life online.
The Kardashians star has built a multibillion-dollar beauty empire through Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin while maintaining a massive social media following and starring alongside her famous family on Hulu's reality show.
Radar has reached out to representatives for Jenner for comment.