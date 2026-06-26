EXCLUSIVE: How Michael Jackson's Secret Diary He Left Behind 'Became a Life Saver For King of Pop's Troubled Daughter Paris'
June 26 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET
A secret diary belonging to the late King of Pop gave Michael Jackson's troubled daughter Paris a new lease on life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As fans mark the 17th anniversary of Jackson's drug-related death, we can reveal the singer spelled out his most cherished hopes and dreams in the secret journal shortly before he died of a drug overdose in June 2009.
Inside Michael Jackson's Secret Diary
Paris has read the diary, a source told us, and the once-suicidal teen has decided to dedicate her life to making her father's dreams come true.
"After Michael died, Paris tried to get involved at school and meet new friends," a family source told Radar.
"But nothing helped her get over her father's death completely. Now, after reading his diary, she feels close to Michael, and she's decided to fulfil the dreams that he wrote about in it.
"She's going to work with (her brothers) Prince and Blanket to accomplish what Michael couldn't."
We can reveal Jackson said in the diary he wanted Broadway producers to develop a play about his life so he could become the "first multibillionaire entertainer-actor-director."
The eccentric superstar also wrote he admired the song and dance stars of Hollywood's golden age, including Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly, and wanted to emulate their success.
"Michael also wrote about launching a line of merchandise, including cookies and sodas," added our source. "Paris has said she's going to start listing her father's favorite foods, and then decide what to pursue first."
Focusing on her father's dreams came as a welcome project for Paris, who is said to have been 15 years old when the journal was discovered.
Paris Jackson's Dark Teenage Struggles
As we have reported, sources said "satanic" voices once pushed her to slash her wrists and overdose on 20 Motrin painkiller pills in a misguided bid to reunite with her beloved father.
Paris, now 28, was rushed to West Hills Hospital and then moved to UCLA Medical Center on June 5, 2013, and eventually spent more than a month in treatment there.
In July that year, she was moved to a therapeutic boarding school in Utah, where she goes by the pseudonym "Frankie."
In his diary, Jackson is also said to have shared his desire to market sodas and cookies. He also wrote about wanting to exclusively hire Dr. Conrad Murray as his physician.
The Tragic Night That Changed Everything
Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50 from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication, which caused a fatal cardiac arrest.
The drugs were administered by his personal physician, Conrad Murray, to treat his severe insomnia while he was rehearsing for his upcoming This Is It comeback residency.
Murray administered powerful surgical anesthetics and sedatives – including the hospital-grade tranquilizer Propofol – without the necessary medical equipment or safeguards in place at Jackson's Holmby Hills home.
After leaving Jackson unattended, Murray returned to find the singer unresponsive. Paramedics were called, but they were unable to revive him.
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How Paris Overcame Her Darkest Days
Paris, meanwhile, is currently thriving as a singer, model, and actor, while also celebrating six years of sobriety.
She has been open about overcoming her past struggles with addiction and severe teenage mental health challenges, and continues to pursue her career in the entertainment industry.
Paris has openly shared her recovery journey, celebrating six years of sobriety. She recently revealed past heavy drug use left her with a perforated septum – a hole in the nasal wall.
She has decided against corrective surgery to avoid the medications that could threaten her sobriety.
Paris received the Shining Star Award from the addiction recovery center Friendly House for her continuous advocacy work.