EXCLUSIVE: How Michael Jackson's Secret Diary He Left Behind 'Became a Life Saver For King of Pop's Troubled Daughter Paris'

Paris has read the diary, a source told us, and the once-suicidal teen has decided to dedicate her life to making her father's dreams come true.

"After Michael died, Paris tried to get involved at school and meet new friends," a family source told Radar.

"But nothing helped her get over her father's death completely. Now, after reading his diary, she feels close to Michael, and she's decided to fulfil the dreams that he wrote about in it.

"She's going to work with (her brothers) Prince and Blanket to accomplish what Michael couldn't."

We can reveal Jackson said in the diary he wanted Broadway producers to develop a play about his life so he could become the "first multibillionaire entertainer-actor-director."

The eccentric superstar also wrote he admired the song and dance stars of Hollywood's golden age, including Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly, and wanted to emulate their success.

"Michael also wrote about launching a line of merchandise, including cookies and sodas," added our source. "Paris has said she's going to start listing her father's favorite foods, and then decide what to pursue first."

Focusing on her father's dreams came as a welcome project for Paris, who is said to have been 15 years old when the journal was discovered.