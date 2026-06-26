Woman, 38, Alleges She Contracted Herpes After Arby's Ex-Manager 'Intentionally and Deliberately' Spit in Her Food, Explosive Lawsuit Claims

Jennica Church said she had just finished a long night of bartending and stopped by the Arby's for a late-night meal for herself and her family.

"It was taking a little bit of time," Church told KJRH. "I thought they were mad at me because it was about to close."

It appears the delay was for an entirely different reason. According to court documents, Amanda Hendricks knew Church, and the two apparently had a "history" together, but Church has insisted it was nothing major.

However, for an unknown reason, she alleged "Hendricks intentionally and deliberately spat on the meat or sandwich components while preparing Plaintiff Jennica Church's order," according to the lawsuit.

"At the time Defendant Hendricks spit on the food, she knew she had Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 (HSV-1), commonly known as oral herpes."