But it isn't only extraterrestrials that Carlson believes could be out there. Back in 2024, he also claimed to have had a horrifying experience with a demon or some other entity in his bed.

Initially, he said in his Christianities series on YouTube that he believed he was having "the weirdest dream," but swiftly changed his mind when he allegedly discovered injuries on his body and blood in his bed.

"I woke up, and I couldn’t breathe, and I thought I was going to suffocate. And I walked around outside and then I walked in and my wife and dogs had not woken up. And they’re very light sleepers," Carlson continued. "Then I had these terrible pains on my rib cage and on my shoulder, and I was just in my boxer shorts and I went and flipped on the light in the bathroom, and I had four claw marks on either side underneath my arms and on my left shoulder. And they’re bleeding."

He further alleged he did not have "long nails" and couldn't have done it himself.

"It didn’t make any sense and it doesn’t now ... But yeah, that happened," he claimed. "No one has to believe me, I don’t care, but that happened to me."