EXCLUSIVE: Tucker Carlson 'Grateful' SpaceX Founder Elon Musk Is 'Cautiously Interested' in Aliens — 'He's Convinced UFOs Do Exist'
June 26 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
Tucker Carlson is reportedly a true believer in UFOs – and he's glad tech mogul Elon Musk is at least "cautiously interested" in the topic too, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ousted former Fox News host, 57, has spoken out on the possibilities of UFOs and aliens existing on social media and in interviews over the years.
Tucker Carlson Suggested Extraterrestrials Were 'Spiritual Entities'
During a 2024 guest appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Carlson described extraterrestrials as "spiritual entities" that are "supernatural," as they are "outside" the natural world.
"They don't behave according to the laws of science," he told the podcaster at the time. "They've been here a long time. And there's a ton of evidence that they're under the ocean and under the ground."
Tucker Carlson Fully 'Convinced' on UFOs
And Carlson isn't just hamming it up for his audience. According to a source, the political commentator is "convinced that UFOs do exist."
"People don’t always understand what Tucker’s trying to say, but his delving into UFOs is one of the few things he’s not doing solely for attention," a source told Radar. "He’s spent an awful lot of time on research, looking into conspiracy theories and cover-ups."
Tucker Carlson Wants to 'Carry on' UFO Discussion With Elon Musk
Calling it a "hot topic" that "merits scrutiny," just after the 2024 presidential election, the source suggested to Radar that second Trump administration "may be more open and start sharing some UFO intel" in resurfaced comments.
While Musk, who is the founder of Space X, has said previously that his satellites have yet to find any aliens, "Tucker’s grateful that Elon Musk is cautiously interested in the subject and hopes to carry on the discussion," the source shared.
"A lot of people don’t believe in aliens or UFOs," added the source, "but Tucker won’t let up."
Tucker Carlson's Nightmarish Encounter With a 'Demon'
But it isn't only extraterrestrials that Carlson believes could be out there. Back in 2024, he also claimed to have had a horrifying experience with a demon or some other entity in his bed.
Initially, he said in his Christianities series on YouTube that he believed he was having "the weirdest dream," but swiftly changed his mind when he allegedly discovered injuries on his body and blood in his bed.
"I woke up, and I couldn’t breathe, and I thought I was going to suffocate. And I walked around outside and then I walked in and my wife and dogs had not woken up. And they’re very light sleepers," Carlson continued. "Then I had these terrible pains on my rib cage and on my shoulder, and I was just in my boxer shorts and I went and flipped on the light in the bathroom, and I had four claw marks on either side underneath my arms and on my left shoulder. And they’re bleeding."
He further alleged he did not have "long nails" and couldn't have done it himself.
"It didn’t make any sense and it doesn’t now ... But yeah, that happened," he claimed. "No one has to believe me, I don’t care, but that happened to me."