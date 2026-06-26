Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kai Trump

'Entitled' Kai Trump Gets Roasted Over Landing New Golf Sponsorship Deal As Critics Fume 'She's Not Even Good' at the Sport

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump was called a 'grifter' by critics after announcing her latest golf sponsorship deal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 26 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kai Trump has managed to land yet another prestigious sponsorship with a golf-related company, and critics wasted no time accusing her of scoring the deal because of her famous last name, not her talent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

President Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter announced on June 25 via Instagram that she's entered into a partnership with The Net Return, a brand that makes practice nets. Her image was proudly shown on their homepage, wearing a golf shirt with the company's logo while striking a pose with her club.

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump Is Now an 'Official Net Return Athlete'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

The love of golf runs deep in the Trump family, as Kai is seen here hitting the links with her dad, Don Jr.

The photogenic teen was seen in a promotional video for The Net Return on her page, wearing a white golf skirt and blue logo top, while adjusting her ponytail and putting on a white glove. She then teed up a shot and drove it into one of the brand's practice nets.

"This is how I train when nobody's watching. If you want better golf, start here," Kai narrated over the glossy video.

"Swing like me, train like me. I'm Kai Trump, official Net Return athlete," she boasted.

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump's Sponsorship Roster

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Kai Trump just created her own energy drink flavor with one of her sponsors, Accelerator Active Energy.

"Excited to join The Net Return team!" Kai proclaimed in the caption.

"Women's golf is reaching new heights, and I'm proud to partner with a brand that's helping grow the game by making practice more accessible, enjoyable, and inspiring for players of all ages. Looking forward to taking my training to the next level. Big things to come," she promised.

With The Net Return, Kai added to an already impressive sponsorship base that includes Accelerator Active Energy, TaylorMade, and Leaf Trading Cards, even though the recent high school grad has only competed in amateur and junior golf circuits around South Florida.

That caused critics to claim she got the latest sponsorship thanks to being a nepo baby, and not an actual golf star.

Article continues below advertisement

'She's a Grifter'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Some of Kai Trump's critics have also called out her grandfather.

"She's not even good at golf. This is just a PR move where there is likely a kickback involved," one person sneered in the comments of Kai's post.

"Lol what a f------ joke," a second poster scoffed.

"If you want to be spoilt and entitled, then start here," a third critic wrote, while a fourth jeered, "She's a grifter."

"At least we know it was genuinely earned," a fifth person wrote with a string of laughing emojis, while one huffed, "Immediately no, I was shopping this product, but this is an easy and hard pass."

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne Making Reality TV Comeback Focused on Mental Health Woes and Weight Loss — 25 Years After Family's Iconic Show First Aired

FBI agents were able to stop what could have been a catastrophic attack on the White House.

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Terror at the White House — Radar Gives Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of How the FBI Saved America From Deadly Massacre

Kai Trump Counts Tiger Woods as a Friend and Mentor

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump
Source: @tigerwoods/Instagram

Kai Trump has a huge fan and mentor in her mom's boyfriend, Tiger Woods.

The University of Miami golf recruit got to make her LPGA debut at The Annika on a sponsor invitation in November 2025.

Despite not being a pro, Kai still managed to draw one of the largest galleries of any of the players on the tour, even though she finished in last place behind the seasoned vets.

Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump's eldest child also has quite a mentor in her mom's boyfriend, golfing legend Tiger Woods.

Before his March DUI arrest and subsequent trip to rehab, the five-time Masters champ had been giving Kai plenty of tips and advice, including a pep talk ahead of her LPGA debut.

"He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens." Kai said of Woods' wise words.

The Jupiter, Florida, resident also has a frequent golfing buddy in her grandpa, Donald.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.