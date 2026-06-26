'Entitled' Kai Trump Gets Roasted Over Landing New Golf Sponsorship Deal As Critics Fume 'She's Not Even Good' at the Sport

Kai Trump has managed to land yet another prestigious sponsorship with a golf-related company, and critics wasted no time accusing her of scoring the deal because of her famous last name, not her talent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

President Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter announced on June 25 via Instagram that she's entered into a partnership with The Net Return, a brand that makes practice nets. Her image was proudly shown on their homepage, wearing a golf shirt with the company's logo while striking a pose with her club.