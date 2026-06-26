'Entitled' Kai Trump Gets Roasted Over Landing New Golf Sponsorship Deal As Critics Fume 'She's Not Even Good' at the Sport
June 26 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Kai Trump has managed to land yet another prestigious sponsorship with a golf-related company, and critics wasted no time accusing her of scoring the deal because of her famous last name, not her talent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President Donald Trump's 19-year-old granddaughter announced on June 25 via Instagram that she's entered into a partnership with The Net Return, a brand that makes practice nets. Her image was proudly shown on their homepage, wearing a golf shirt with the company's logo while striking a pose with her club.
Kai Trump Is Now an 'Official Net Return Athlete'
The photogenic teen was seen in a promotional video for The Net Return on her page, wearing a white golf skirt and blue logo top, while adjusting her ponytail and putting on a white glove. She then teed up a shot and drove it into one of the brand's practice nets.
"This is how I train when nobody's watching. If you want better golf, start here," Kai narrated over the glossy video.
"Swing like me, train like me. I'm Kai Trump, official Net Return athlete," she boasted.
Kai Trump's Sponsorship Roster
"Excited to join The Net Return team!" Kai proclaimed in the caption.
"Women's golf is reaching new heights, and I'm proud to partner with a brand that's helping grow the game by making practice more accessible, enjoyable, and inspiring for players of all ages. Looking forward to taking my training to the next level. Big things to come," she promised.
With The Net Return, Kai added to an already impressive sponsorship base that includes Accelerator Active Energy, TaylorMade, and Leaf Trading Cards, even though the recent high school grad has only competed in amateur and junior golf circuits around South Florida.
That caused critics to claim she got the latest sponsorship thanks to being a nepo baby, and not an actual golf star.
'She's a Grifter'
"She's not even good at golf. This is just a PR move where there is likely a kickback involved," one person sneered in the comments of Kai's post.
"Lol what a f------ joke," a second poster scoffed.
"If you want to be spoilt and entitled, then start here," a third critic wrote, while a fourth jeered, "She's a grifter."
"At least we know it was genuinely earned," a fifth person wrote with a string of laughing emojis, while one huffed, "Immediately no, I was shopping this product, but this is an easy and hard pass."
Kai Trump Counts Tiger Woods as a Friend and Mentor
The University of Miami golf recruit got to make her LPGA debut at The Annika on a sponsor invitation in November 2025.
Despite not being a pro, Kai still managed to draw one of the largest galleries of any of the players on the tour, even though she finished in last place behind the seasoned vets.
Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump's eldest child also has quite a mentor in her mom's boyfriend, golfing legend Tiger Woods.
Before his March DUI arrest and subsequent trip to rehab, the five-time Masters champ had been giving Kai plenty of tips and advice, including a pep talk ahead of her LPGA debut.
"He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens." Kai said of Woods' wise words.
The Jupiter, Florida, resident also has a frequent golfing buddy in her grandpa, Donald.