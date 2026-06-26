Trump Attacks Fox News: Prez Goes Off on Network Star Over ICE Reporting in Wild Meltdown Featuring Embarrassing Typo

"It was just announced that, and I'm not necessarily thrilled to be talking about it because it does not exactly sound NICE, the Trump Administration has the Highest Average Daily Arrest Rate by ICE and CBP, including Total Detention, with Final Orders of Removal, than any other president, by far!" the oldest sitting president ever wrote on Truth Social on Friday, June 26.

After boasting some more about his numbers, the former reality star then set his sights on Bream in the wild meltdown, which also included Trump misspelling "milquetoast" in an embarrassing typo.

He raged, "So, when you hear these Anchors, Pundits, Dumocrats, and Communists, try to make the case that President Obama's numbers are comparable to President Trump, it would be nice if people like 'Milk Toast' [sic] Shannon Bream, and others, would put up a little fight – Just a little. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The term "milquetoast" is a term meaning unassertive or timid, and critics on social media were quick to call out the controversial politician.