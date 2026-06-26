Trump Attacks Fox News: Prez Goes Off on Network Star Over ICE Reporting in Wild Meltdown Featuring Embarrassing Typo
June 26 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has attacked one of the few networks that still gloat over him, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as Fox News star Shannon Bream felt the president's wrath.
After Bream reported that the number of ICE arrests under former president Barack Obama was "comparable" to those made under Trump, the 80-year-old decided that was insulting.
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"It was just announced that, and I'm not necessarily thrilled to be talking about it because it does not exactly sound NICE, the Trump Administration has the Highest Average Daily Arrest Rate by ICE and CBP, including Total Detention, with Final Orders of Removal, than any other president, by far!" the oldest sitting president ever wrote on Truth Social on Friday, June 26.
After boasting some more about his numbers, the former reality star then set his sights on Bream in the wild meltdown, which also included Trump misspelling "milquetoast" in an embarrassing typo.
He raged, "So, when you hear these Anchors, Pundits, Dumocrats, and Communists, try to make the case that President Obama's numbers are comparable to President Trump, it would be nice if people like 'Milk Toast' [sic] Shannon Bream, and others, would put up a little fight – Just a little. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
The term "milquetoast" is a term meaning unassertive or timid, and critics on social media were quick to call out the controversial politician.
Critics Mock Trump Over Misspelled Word
"I guarantee that every other world leader can spell milquetoast, even the ones whose first language isn't English," one person raged, and added, "Trump is a worldwide laughingstock."
Another noted, "The guy that tells us every day that he didn't know that dumb ended with a 'b,' also doesn't know how to properly spell his puerile insult."
"The president of the United States can't spell milquetoast," a user said. "What an ignoramus," and someone raged, "Trump is a deeply ignorant person who has raging fits of Obama jealousy."
While it's been nearly 10 years since Obama left the White House, Trump has continued to mention his rival throughout the years.
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Trump has done everything from posting a fake video of Obama being arrested to another clip depicting him and his wife, Michelle, as apes.
"I obviously have room in his head... a suite in his head," Obama quipped about Trump during an interview on the June 24 episode of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's All the Smoke podcast.
He continued, "When I was president, the last thing I had time to do was worry about what somebody said or what my predecessor did. They're gone. I've got work to do."
The popular Democrat also made it a point to discuss just how different Trump acts when the two are facing off in person, noting how the president isn't as vocal.
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"So if this whoever you were talking about was in front of me, which has happened a couple times, he doesn't talk like that cause he knows better," Obama said, and suggested that Trump feels more brazen spouting out insults via his phone.
He explained, "I think there is that filter of the phone creates a situation where people just say kind of crazy stuff that they would never say to your face with no consequences."
Despite the feud between the men, they appeared cordial while sitting next to each other at Jimmy Carter's funeral.