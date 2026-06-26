Kelly Osbourne Making Reality TV Comeback Focused on Mental Health Woes and Weight Loss — 25 Years After Family's Iconic Show First Aired

The series will also focus on her being a mom to her 3-year-old son and navigating single parenting following her split from Sid Wilson.

Kelly's family and friends, and mom, Sharon, may also be making appearances in the new show.

As for the show's contract, a friend told The Daily Mail: "The deal is done, and the production company is finalizing which broadcaster this will go with; most likely Disney. It will focus on how she is stepping back into life after the trauma of Ozzy dying last year and after breaking up with Sid. It’s about her rebuilding."

As Radar previously reported, Ozzy passed away after suffering a heart attack in his home in Buckinghamshire, England. The Black Sabbath star, 76, had finished his farewell tour, Back To The Beginning, a matter of weeks before passing away.