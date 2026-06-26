Kelly Osbourne Making Reality TV Comeback Focused on Mental Health Woes and Weight Loss — 25 Years After Family's Iconic Show First Aired
June 26 2026, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne is making a return to reality TV, 25 years after her family's iconic MTV show first aired, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Fashion Police host, 41, will open up about her personal struggles in the series, which have rocketed following the death of her rocker dad, Ozzy Osbourne, last July.
'It's About Her Rebuilding'
The series will also focus on her being a mom to her 3-year-old son and navigating single parenting following her split from Sid Wilson.
Kelly's family and friends, and mom, Sharon, may also be making appearances in the new show.
As for the show's contract, a friend told The Daily Mail: "The deal is done, and the production company is finalizing which broadcaster this will go with; most likely Disney. It will focus on how she is stepping back into life after the trauma of Ozzy dying last year and after breaking up with Sid. It’s about her rebuilding."
As Radar previously reported, Ozzy passed away after suffering a heart attack in his home in Buckinghamshire, England. The Black Sabbath star, 76, had finished his farewell tour, Back To The Beginning, a matter of weeks before passing away.
Gaunt Figure Sparked Concern
Kelly's shrinking figure has also been heavily scrutinized in the wake of her dad’s death. Radar told how the strain of his passing has taken its toll on his daughter.
"People are accusing Kelly of having an eating disorder, but she's too grief-stricken to eat. It's not just the pain of losing her dad; she's also watching her mom totally melt down," shared an insider.
Her frighteningly gaunt appearance at the recent Brit Awards led to an avalanche of concerned comments from fans on social media amid speculation the 5-foot-1 reality scion has dropped to 75 pounds, but Kelly says she's fed up with talk about her slighter stature.
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"My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can," she said, in part, in an Instagram video. "The only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f--k off."
But images of the star with a worryingly slim frame and hollowed-out cheeks continue to raise concerns.
An insider said, "It's taking a toll on her looks and her health. I have known her for years, and she's never looked like this before. Her face looks hollow, making her cheekbones stand out. When she talks, it looks weird."
Kelly has been open about dropping 85 pounds after gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 and denies using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic.
Meanwhile, Sharon, 73, is dealing with struggles of her own.
"Sharon isn't adjusting well to life without Ozzy," the source shared. "It seems like she's lost her anchor."