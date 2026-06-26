EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Mangione Lawyers Warned to Be 'Extra Vigilant' of Public Opinion After Alleged CEO Assassin Quickly Dropped 'Emotional Disturbance' Defense
June 26 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Luigi Mangione's lawyers might have made a misstep by nearly using the Extreme Emotional Disturbance defense, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, June 17, the accused killer's defense team entered a formal request with the court to use the defense. However, just a day later, they retracted the plan, but not without the news already spreading.
Luigi Mangione's Near-Defense Plan Risks Public Opinion
Jamie E. Wright, LA Litigator & Founder of the Wright Law Firm, told Radar the 28-year-old's defense is now at risk, and they'll need to be extra careful moving forward.
While the defense, which the attorney described as potentially "too costly," is no longer an option, the jury could have already formed its opinion before even being selected.
Wright explained, "While theoretically, the jury’s job is only to assess the evidence presented during the trial, in reality, once the possibility of a mental or emotional disturbance defense has been mentioned, people may fill in the blanks with things that don't exist in the record as evidence."
The high-profile status of Mangione's case puts additional obstacles in the way of the whole court system. Wright added, "Ultimately, the real issue is whether public opinion has already been created. Given the nature of this type of case, judges and juries alike will have to be extra vigilant in ensuring that jurors evaluate Mangione based upon his own merit and not on the merits of a defense strategy that was contemplated and then abandoned."
According to Wright, "perception is key." She explained that both the defense and prosecution would need to be on high alert during jury selection and "determine whether the individual observed that reporting." If they did see the reporting, the question becomes "whether they were able to remove those perceptions from their minds."
Attorney Breaks Down 'Costly' EED Defense
As for why the defense plan was ultimately abandoned, Wright had a few ideas. She said, "That’s the risk of using the EED defense. A juror may not know the legal definition of EED and therefore may decide, 'He just said they could say he was nuts.' That is exactly the opposite of what the defense intended by presenting the EED defense, and also not how the law views it."
Further, entering an EED defense gives the prosecution opportunities, too, including sifting through psychiatric records and bringing expert opinions into the conversation.
The attorney advised, "As such, when you take it away, it may be more of a decision regarding which information goes into the case rather than giving up a theory."
Luigi Mangione Allegedly Experienced Obsessive Thoughts
While the defense dropped the EED plan, they seemingly intended to argue Mangione was not of sound mind when he allegedly killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan.
Before the incident and his subsequent arrest, Mangione suffered from chronic pain. His internet records showed him often participating in conversations about the struggle on Reddit. Additionally, he reportedly began slipping down the manosphere pipeline.
Moreover, Mangione began engaging in conversations about bringing down corporate greed. In fact, he even reviewed the Unabomber's manifesto on Goodreads.
Luigi Mangione Advised Prison Won't Immediately Heal Him
Mangione's near-EED defense caused quite a bit of concern about his mental health, especially those obsessive thoughts.
Former prisoner and founder of the self-care movement Human Garage, Garry Lineham, told Radar that type of thinking wouldn't disappear in prison. While prison creates "stillness," Lineham noted, "The challenge is that silence doesn't automatically create healing."
He said, "Without self-awareness, one obsession can simply be replaced by another. Anger becomes the obsession. Resentment becomes the obsession."
Lineham predicted Mangione's next obsession could just be the legal system and process.