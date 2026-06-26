EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Mangione Lawyers Warned to Be 'Extra Vigilant' of Public Opinion After Alleged CEO Assassin Quickly Dropped 'Emotional Disturbance' Defense

Jamie E. Wright, LA Litigator & Founder of the Wright Law Firm, told Radar the 28-year-old's defense is now at risk, and they'll need to be extra careful moving forward.

While the defense, which the attorney described as potentially "too costly," is no longer an option, the jury could have already formed its opinion before even being selected.

Wright explained, "While theoretically, the jury’s job is only to assess the evidence presented during the trial, in reality, once the possibility of a mental or emotional disturbance defense has been mentioned, people may fill in the blanks with things that don't exist in the record as evidence."

The high-profile status of Mangione's case puts additional obstacles in the way of the whole court system. Wright added, "Ultimately, the real issue is whether public opinion has already been created. Given the nature of this type of case, judges and juries alike will have to be extra vigilant in ensuring that jurors evaluate Mangione based upon his own merit and not on the merits of a defense strategy that was contemplated and then abandoned."

According to Wright, "perception is key." She explained that both the defense and prosecution would need to be on high alert during jury selection and "determine whether the individual observed that reporting." If they did see the reporting, the question becomes "whether they were able to remove those perceptions from their minds."